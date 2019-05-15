WATCH: Helicopter Over Hudson River Spirals out of Control

WATCH: Helicopter Over Hudson River Spirals out of Control

Twitter/ABC7NY A helicopter lost control and crashed into the Hudson River in NYC

A helicopter went down over the Hudson River in New York City Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the pilot was pulled from the Hudson River after the crash. CNN reports the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter.

ABC 7 reports the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in the vicinity of West 30th Street and the West Side Highway.

Pilot is Safe

The pilot is reported to be okay a source told CNN.

Eyewitness, Ashton Byrd told CNN he thought it was a stunt.

“It was a scattered crowd, kind of confusion. Everybody was coming over to check out what happened,” Byrd told CNN. “I thought it was maybe like a stunt for a second, maybe like a controlled crash or something like but then you could see the crews jump out of the building and everyone started running.”

The pilot refused treatment from emergency responders, as did a worker on land who was hit by debris, a source told CNN.
