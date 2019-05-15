WATCH: Helicopter Over Hudson River Spirals out of Control

A helicopter went down over the Hudson River in New York City Wednesday afternoon.

Terrifying video shows a helicopter spiraling out of control before crashing into the Hudson River. Thankfully, the pilot survived. https://t.co/UOejG4cI80 pic.twitter.com/PyJ0zZ1mDy — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 15, 2019

According to authorities, the pilot was pulled from the Hudson River after the crash. CNN reports the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter.

ABC 7 reports the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in the vicinity of West 30th Street and the West Side Highway.

Pilot is Safe

The pilot is reported to be okay a source told CNN.

Eyewitness, Ashton Byrd told CNN he thought it was a stunt.

“It was a scattered crowd, kind of confusion. Everybody was coming over to check out what happened,” Byrd told CNN. “I thought it was maybe like a stunt for a second, maybe like a controlled crash or something like but then you could see the crews jump out of the building and everyone started running.”

The pilot refused treatment from emergency responders, as did a worker on land who was hit by debris, a source told CNN.