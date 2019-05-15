WATCH: Helicopter Over Hudson River Spirals out of Control

A helicopter went down over the Hudson River in New York City Wednesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the pilot was pulled from the Hudson River after the crash. CNN reports the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter.
ABC 7 reports the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in the vicinity of West 30th Street and the West Side Highway.
Pilot is Safe
The pilot is reported to be okay a source told CNN.
Eyewitness, Ashton Byrd told CNN he thought it was a stunt.
“It was a scattered crowd, kind of confusion. Everybody was coming over to check out what happened,” Byrd told CNN. “I thought it was maybe like a stunt for a second, maybe like a controlled crash or something like but then you could see the crews jump out of the building and everyone started running.”