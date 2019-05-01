WATCH: Senator Hirono Tells Barr ‘You Lied, & Now We Know’

Hawaiian senator Mazie Hirono had sharp words for Attorney General William Barr during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1. Hirono told Barr that he had “lied” to the American people in order to protect the president, who she described as a “grifter and liar.” Hirono, never one to mince words, reminded Barr that she had voted against him at his confirmation hearing, because, she said, she had expected him to do everything in his power to protect the president. The Hawaii senator called on Barr to resign from office immediately; she said he had lost the respect, and the trust, of the American people. You can watch Hirono addressing Barr above, or here. Hirono said:

The American people know that you are no different from Rudy Giuiliani or Kellyanne Conway or any of the people who sacrificed their once decent ‘reputation for the grifter and liar who sits in the Oval Office.” She charged that rather than act as an impartial public official, Barr had “chosen to be the president’s private lawyer and side with him over the interests of the American people.”

Hirono said that Barr should have recused himself from supervising the Mueller investigation, pointing out that Barr authored a memo which was highly critical of the investigation. And she said that Barr should also have urged Rod Rosenstein to recuse himself from taking on any role in the investigation, since, she said, Rosenstein himself was a subject of the investigation.

Finally, she said, “You lied to Congress. You told representative Charlie Christ that you didn’t know what objections Mueller might have to your March 25 so-called summary. You told senator Chris van Hollen that you didn’t know if Mueller supported your conclusions. But you know. You lied. And now, we know.”

Mazie Hirono, a 70 year old Hawaiian who immigrated from Japan as a child, has a reputation for tough talk and for never pulling her punches. She rose to national fame during the hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, when she strongly opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. She is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, whom she calls a nationalist and a xenophobe.