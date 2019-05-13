WATCH: Houston Police Chase Leads to Violent Crash

On Monday afternoon, a Houston police chase ended when the driver who was being corralled by police cars slammed into a barrier off of Highway 288.

Here's the moment a police chase ended Monday afternoon when the driver crashed into a barrier on Highway 288 at the Southmore exit. More details: https://t.co/xTxAhnfVD7 pic.twitter.com/rM2Rkmsry0 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 13, 2019

According to Houston’s ABC 13, police were chasing a man who stole the car that eventually crashed.

Officials say the chase began around 2:30PM central time on Calhoun Road. The chase ended with the violent accident near the Southmore exit on the southbound lanes.

According to KHOU 11 News Houston, the man who stole the car cut through neighborhoods close to Houston’s Third Ward.

ABC 13 reports that the driver of the stolen car could be seen injured at the end of the crash.

KHOU 11 News Houston broadcasted the chase live on Periscope.

Watch Live: Police chase near Houston's Third Ward https://t.co/mkxJWBUVuD — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 13, 2019

Driver Has Been Hospitalized

KPRC Houston reports the driver has been hospitalized since the crash. It is currently unknown how many people were in the vehicle.