WATCH: Lil Nas X Surprises Elementary School with Old Town Road Performance

Old Town Road is #1 for the 8th consecutive week and Lil Nas X is in a giving mood. The rapper performed his hit single for the kids of Lander Elementary in Cleveland, OH who were a little more than excited to see him. Complex Magazine followed Lil Nas X and recorded the entire event.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

A video of the entire elementary school dancing and singing along to “Old Town Road” went viral earlier this week which prompted the visit from the rapper.

I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating…together!! #LanderLove🐾💚 @LanderElem @LilNasX 💃🏽🤠 pic.twitter.com/pzS1id79mu — Felecia Evans (@EduLeadingLady) May 23, 2019

Lil Nas X is tagged in the tweet that received over 10,000 likes and 1,200 retweets. In the video, you can see the entire student body at Lander Elementary School rocking out and singing along to every word of the song. Complex rode along to film the entire event and Lil Nas X posted another video of his performance to his Twitter account.

Lil Nas X’s hotly anticipated EP ‘7’ is rumored to be dropping in June. The rapper jokingly shared cover art that mimics Drake’s Nothing was the Same cover and teased a June release date.

i’ve decide to title the album “nothing was the same” here’s the artwork my team and i worked very hard on pic.twitter.com/AcZoXbzNk3 — nope (@LilNasX) May 29, 2019

“Old Town Road” has been the #1 single for 8 consecutive weeks and holds the number 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9 spots on the list of the largest streaming weeks ever. The song keeps breaking records and continues to be the most popular hit single in the country. Even Taylor Swift’s recent new single “Me!” ft. Brandon Urie couldn’t dethrone “Old Town Road” from the #1 spot.