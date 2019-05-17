WATCH: Massive Fire in Fairfield, Ohio

According to WLWT Cincinnati, a large fire has broken out at a Fairfield, Ohio apartment complex.

The NBC affiliate based in Cincinnati reports a diminishing water supply in the community is making it difficult for firefighters to put out the fire.

According to Journal-News, the fire broke out at about 3PM EST. As the fire spread, crews have had a hard time trying to contain it, due to a shortened water supply.

One person was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath, but officials say no other injuries have been reported. The fire began in the 80 block of Brittany Lane at the Village of Wildwood.

The fire has spread to multiple buildings and based off of live Facebook broadcasts, firefighters are still trying to contain it.