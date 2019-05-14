WATCH: Pullman Hall in Augusta, GA up in Flames

Pullman Hall, a well-known banquet hall in Augusta, Georgia went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Pullman Hall was still up in flames as of Tuesday evening.

WFXG reports bad traffic in the area is keeping fire trucks from getting to the building in a timely manner.

Pullman Hall is a large banquet facility known for hosting many local parties and events, per the Augusta Chronicle. The building was remodeled in the 1980s in order to become the banquet hall it is today. It used to be the Central of Georgia Railway freight depot and the Port Royal & Augusta Railway.

Cause of the Fire Unknown

Michael Meyers with Richmond County Fire/EMA says the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.