WATCH: Wild RV Chase in Los Angeles Ends in Crash [FULL VIDEO]

Something you would only see in a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game happened yesterday evening in Los Angeles.

A woman driving an RV throughout the San Fernando Valley led a wild police chase, as the RV eventually came to a stop near the Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive intersection south of Highway 101.

Watch the full video below:

According to KTLA, the chase began in Santa Clarita when authorities tried to pull the driver over at around 7PM.

KTLA also reports that the RV, which was initially thought to be stolen, was actually bought using a stolen identity.

KTLA posted a video to Facebook which includes the police’s initial attempt to pull the driver over.

The chase included the driver dangerously swerving through traffic, driving on the opposite side of the road and crashing into several trees and vehicles.

The chase ended once the driver hit a white sedan and came to a stop after slamming into a tree in the Tarvana neighborhood in San Fernando Valley.

Two dogs were also in the RV throughout the chase. One dog hopped out of the motor home mid-chase. The other dog got off the RV after the chase completed.

California Highway Patrol says both dogs were collected by animal control as they both have suffered minor injuries.

CNN reports the driver was identified by officials as 52-year-old woman Julie Anne Rainbird. After the RV came to a stop, Rainbird made a break for it on foot before being tackled to the ground by a police officer.

Rainbird also suffered minor injuries. She was charged with evading a police officer and causing injury and her bail was set at $100,000, CHP said.

KABC reports the man who was involved in the final crash was transported to the hospital and suffered major injuries, including six broken ribs.

Rainbird could also face DUI charges.