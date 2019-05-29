White Woman Pulls Gun on Black Couple at Mississippi Campground [VIDEO]

At a Starkville, Mississippi campground on Oktibbeha Country Lake, a black couple and their dog had a gun drawn on them by an elderly white woman on Memorial Day Weekend. The couple were looking for a place to picnic.

Jessica Richardson said she and her husband Googled a place to have a picnic and found Oktibbeha Country Lake. At the KOA campground, where the couple went, which has beach access to the lake, they were confronted by the woman who Richardson said pulled a gun on them. She is seen with the gun in the video. The woman, who Richardson said they later learned managed the location with her husband, later told them that they needed a reservation to be there. Richardson and her husband, who she says is a veteran, ask her why did she not just say that initially rather than pull a gun on them, agreeing that they would go and would have gone if they were not allowed to be there.

“Today was a beautiful day so my husband (who’s a vet), our 2 year old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic. We found a lake located in starkville, ms and decided to visit. Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a Gun. And proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didn’t make reservations,” Richardson wrote.

“We didn’t know, ma’am. We didn’t know,” they both say to her. “All you needed to do was tell us, you did not have to pull a gun,” Jessica Richardson says.

The woman, still with the gun in her hand, begins to tuck it into her pocket.

“I’m just telling you, you need to leave. It’s under private ownership. Y’all just can’t be out here. They will not let you. ”

The Richardson’s repeat, “That’s fine, that’s all you had to say. We’re leaving.”

But Richardson’s husband went to the office, where he would meet the woman’s husband, described as the campground manager. He contradicted his wife.

“After leaving my husband stopped by the office and talked with her husband (they’re the property managers). The husband tells my husband that reservations aren’t needed for the lake,” Richardson wrote. “This happened In Starkville, MS.”