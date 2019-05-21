Would Beto O’Rourke Pardon Trump if He Were President?

Would Beto O’Rourke pardon Donald Trump if Beto went on to win the 2020 election? It is an interesting question that may come up tonight during O’Rourke’s CNN Townhall.
In the subreddit r/Beto2020, an online community full of Beto O’Rouke 2020 supporters, one member posed the idea of one of the townhall members asking if Beto would pardon Trump or any of his associates if he became president.
“If you are going and can grab the mic, please ask Beto if he will pardon Trump + associates in a ‘Gerald Ford moment’ so that the country can ‘move forward,'” the poster requested.
The request also referenced Preet Bharara, the former United States Attorney for the southern district of New York. Earlier this week Bharara posed a similar request via his Twitter account.
“Are Dem candidates being asked whether they will consider pardoning Trump if he is charged after leaving office? They should say no. This is not Ford/Nixon. Sometimes an indictment can bring unity,” the U.S. Attorney tweeted.
Bharara, as well as the poster on r/Beto2020, both referenced the Ford-Nixon relationship in their posts. In 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon.
“The prospects of such trial will cause prolonged and divisive debate over the propriety of exposing to further punishment and degradation a man who has already paid the unprecedented penalty of relinquishing the highest elective office of the United States,” Ford said in regard to the reasoning behind the pardoning of the former President.
Beto supporters are hopeful O’Rourke can use this townhall to produce another viral clip. During his 2018 bid for Senate, Beto garnered attention through his response and defense of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
With Beto finding himself back in front of the cameras after several months on the ground campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, he and his supporters would love to see another response of his go viral.
Beto O’Rourke’s town hall will air on CNN at 10PM EST tonight. It is his first town hall staged for national television since he decided to run for president. It will be hosted at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.