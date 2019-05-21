Would Beto O’Rourke Pardon Trump if He Were President?

Would Beto O’Rourke pardon Donald Trump if Beto went on to win the 2020 election? It is an interesting question that may come up tonight during O’Rourke’s CNN Townhall.

In the subreddit r/Beto2020, an online community full of Beto O’Rouke 2020 supporters, one member posed the idea of one of the townhall members asking if Beto would pardon Trump or any of his associates if he became president.

“If you are going and can grab the mic, please ask Beto if he will pardon Trump + associates in a ‘Gerald Ford moment’ so that the country can ‘move forward,'” the poster requested.

The request also referenced Preet Bharara, the former United States Attorney for the southern district of New York. Earlier this week Bharara posed a similar request via his Twitter account.

Are Dem candidates being asked whether they will consider pardoning Trump if he is charged after leaving office? They should say no. This is not Ford/Nixon. Sometimes an indictment can bring unity. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 19, 2019