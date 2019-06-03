3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Houston Crash: Report

A 3-year-old boy was killed in Houston when his mom hit him on Richmond Avenue in the city’s west side, according to local news reports.

Houston Police confirmed the child died at a hospital. He was hit in the 10800 block of Richmond Avenue near Alief, police said. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Police tweeted a picture of a residential area. They described the crash as an “accident.”

Westside and VCU Officers are investigating a fatal accident 10800 Richmond. 3 year old male deceased at the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/m1cLHeKFEZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 12, 2019

Reporter Brett Buffington of KHOU Channel 11 said the boy’s mother was backing up in her SUV when she ran over the child in the Westchase Grand apartment complex.

UPDATE: Police tell me the little boy is actually 3-years-old. Investigators believe his mom, who was backing up an SUV, ran him over. He died at the hospital. HPD's Vehicle Crimes Division is at the scene in the Westchaae Grand apartment complex. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nD5JtYAgRU — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 12, 2019

Buffington said drivers should avoid Richmond Avenue near West Beltway 8.

#BREAKING 4-Year-old child hit and killed by a car on Richmond Ave, on Houston's westide, HPD tells me. Avoid Richmond near West Beltway 8. I'm headed to the scene to get more details. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Bmf6b5Lw8S — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 12, 2019

This story will be updated as more information is released.