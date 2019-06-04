Abigail the Creepy Doll is the Internet’s Latest Celebrity

Twitter user @thenerdyvixen (Marlene) posted a photo of her latest antique store find and Twitter users are universally creeped out.

So, I saw this doll at an antique store a few months ago. I kept thinking about this doll, seeing its face in my head. I decided it was time to bring it home today. pic.twitter.com/gFTpoARABq — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) June 1, 2019

Marlene has named the doll “Abigail” and is currently documenting her life with her new friend. She bought her a personal bench and found an unidentified stain that she tried to clean.

I went to a craft fair today, found the perfect chair for Abigail. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hFqHPHHDzb — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) June 2, 2019

The dress will need to be washed. 😬Hahaha I know what the guesses for what that stain could be, but I’m just going to assume it’s coffee… pic.twitter.com/Fe80wh6vkl — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) June 2, 2019

A little experiment, requested by many people. Still don’t know what the stain is. pic.twitter.com/Zq1IlQcOlG — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) June 3, 2019

According to her Instagram page, Marlene is an Esthetician from Kankakee, Illinois. She’s also a self-described makeup enthusiast and cat lover. She runs an Instagram page for her cat Tweety and mostly posts makeup tutorials to her personal page.

Twitter Responds

🎶When will my reflection show

Who I am insiiiiiide…🎶 pic.twitter.com/seCHiHy0aM — Abigail: The Totally Not Haunted Doll (@abigail_haunted) June 4, 2019

Twitter users have been either terrified or enamored with Abigail the creepy doll. Marlene’s initial tweet has gotten over 5,700 replies and spawned several new memes and even new Twitter fan accounts for the doll.

I saw another art enthusiast so I figured I’d mention this classic: pic.twitter.com/hObVJhdBxY — MikeySNES will work for #Nindies (@NindieNexusMike) June 3, 2019

Would she like to be friends with my doll? pic.twitter.com/s0rlfDLDiL — Ya know, Godzilla (@AliciLee) June 1, 2019

You: “Aww, this doll is cute!” The Doll: “ᴵ ʷᶦˡˡ ᵉᵃᵗ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᶦⁿˢᶦᵈᵉˢ ᵃⁿᵈ ʰᵃᵘⁿᵗ ʸᵒᵘ ᵗᶦˡˡ ᵗʰᵉ ᵉⁿᵈˢ ᵒᶠ ᵗʰᵉ ᵉᵃʳᵗʰᵎ” You: “What?” The Doll: “Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/uzk6LPXeuq — X (@XLNB) June 2, 2019

While many people responded with hilarious photoshops and other jokes, most people were genuinely concerned about Marlene’s safety. Many users wanted her to “check in” tomorrow in order to prove that the doll had not murdered her.

I’m following your Twitter now because I feel like some thing is gonna happen to you sis — Mae 🇬🇭 (@IncloudsArthur) June 1, 2019

That doll is going to try to kill you at some point 👀 — FootyMadPDX (@FootyMadPDX) June 1, 2019

Marlene has been having fun with Abigail’s unexpected fame and has responded to most of the replies on her original post. She also made Abigail her own Twitter account @abigail_haunted. Abigail has already amassed 2,800 followers since yesterday.

Abigail has already been put in Time Out for flooding her owners social media. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uTYrdMgi0h — Abigail: The Totally Not Haunted Doll (@abigail_haunted) June 3, 2019

Abigail the Creepy Doll has been one of the top trends on Twitter for the last 24 hour and her fame continues to grow.