Alexander Gusev: Tribute to the Virginia Beach Victim

Alexander Gusev, one of the victims killed during a mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Right-of-Way Agent who worked 9 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department and Office of Real Estate.
Right of way agents work for companies in infrastructure industries, ensuring legal compliance of all proposed projects by securing land rights, permits, and licenses. In the Office of Real Estate, Gusev received proposal submissions for the construction of residential buildings in Virginia Beach. Gusev lived in Virginia Beach.
An employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, and victims were found on all three floors, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera. Eleven of them were city workers, like Langer. One man was killed while at the center to obtain a permit.
“So in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us,” Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning. “To their families, to their friends, and to their coworkers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”
11 Other Victims Were Killed & Here are Their Names
All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.
Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake
Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach
Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach
Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach
Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk
Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan
Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach
Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach
Michelle “Missy” Langer, Virginia Beach
Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake
Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach