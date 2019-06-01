Alexander Gusev: Tribute to the Virginia Beach Victim

Alexander Gusev, one of the victims killed during a mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Right-of-Way Agent who worked 9 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department and Office of Real Estate.

Right of way agents work for companies in infrastructure industries, ensuring legal compliance of all proposed projects by securing land rights, permits, and licenses. In the Office of Real Estate, Gusev received proposal submissions for the construction of residential buildings in Virginia Beach. Gusev lived in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Chief James Cervera provides details on shooting: “I want you to know that during this gun battle basically, the officer stopped this individual from committing more carnage in that building” pic.twitter.com/bBiloTbIXO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 1, 2019

An employee opened fire in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, and victims were found on all three floors, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief James A. Cervera. Eleven of them were city workers, like Langer. One man was killed while at the center to obtain a permit.

WATCH: All 12 victims killed in the Virginia mass shooting are identified by name. https://t.co/4HsSoDz1gU pic.twitter.com/UzvjEtRFRv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 1, 2019

“So in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us,” Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Saturday morning. “To their families, to their friends, and to their coworkers. They leave a void that we will never be able to fill.”

11 Other Victims Were Killed & Here are Their Names

All but one of the 12 victims were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, Chesapeake

Mary Louise Gayle, Virginia Beach

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Virginia Beach

Katherine A. Nixon, Virginia Beach

Richard H. Nettleton, Norfolk

Christopher Kelly Rapp, Powhatan

Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach

Joshua A. Hardy, Virginia Beach

Michelle “Missy” Langer, Virginia Beach

Robert “Bobby” Williams, Chesapeake

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Virginia Beach