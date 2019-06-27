Amy Klobuchar’s Parents, Jim & Rose Klobuchar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Klobuchar’s parents are Jim and Rose Klobuchar. They divorced when Klobuchar was in high school; Rose died in 2010 and Jim is still alive.

Klobuchar has spoken at length about her father’s alcoholism and subsequent recovery, and has praised both of her parents on social media in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jim Klobuchar Is a Former Journalist & Sportswriter

Jim Klobuchar is a former Star Tribune columnist and sports writer. He’s also known for his passion for long distance bike racing. He told the Tribune that he first kindled this passion through learning from a coworker.

He said,

“My colleague, [columnist] Barbara Flanagan, had a three-speed bike, and she spent a few hours every week biking around the city lakes, and thought it was a great joy. She asked me one day if I biked. I said, well, I did as a kid. So I got a bike and accompanied her on a ride, and I liked it and decided to get back into bicycling. It was a great thing for me, a guy who loved Minnesota and all of the lakes and natural beauty.”

Klobuchar went on to go on a number of bike treks over the years, and even did a 500 mile bike ride in 5 days on more than one occasion.

2. Klobuchar Has Spoken About Her Father’s Alcoholism in the Past

Klobuchar has talked on more than one occasion about her father’s battle with alcoholism. In May, she wrote, “I love my dad. He struggled with alcohol for a long time, but with the help of family, faith, community and treatment he got better. In his own words he was ‘pursued by grace.'”

Klobuchar continued, “I believe everyone should have that chance.”

Per The Washington Post, Klobuchar shared an experience of one of her interventions, saying, “I reminded him of the birthdays he missed…I told him I loved him. I would always love him. But he needed to get this help.”

Klobuchar also famously referenced her own father’s alcoholism during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

3. Rose Klobuchar Was a Second Grade Teacher; She Died in 2010

According to her obituary in MPR News, Rose Klobuchar died in 2010 at 83 years old. Her cause of death was officially stated as complications due to heart surgery.

Per the publication, Rose taught the second grade in the Minneapolis and Wayzata school districts until she was 70 years old. She was also a Camp Fire Girls leader for a number of years. The publication also stated that Klobuchar’s office released a statement following her mother’s death, saying that people still came up to the senator to say how much her mother changed their lives.

4. Rose & Jim Klobuchar Divorced When She Was in High School

Klobuchar’s memoir, The Senator Next Door, details the experience of her parents divorcing while she was in high school. Klobuchar wrote in part,

I don’t know why my dad picked Thanksgiving weekend to ask my mom for a divorce…Later my dad would write that although he initiated the divorce, ‘there was no provocation for it,’ describing himself as ‘another middle-aged man with wanderlust.’ Less than a year later, the day the divorce was finalized, he would explain the decision to end his 22-year marriage in a column called ‘Four Days Short of an Anniversary.’

5. Klobuchar Has a Daughter Named Abigail

Abigail Bessler is Amy Klobuchar’s daughter. She lives and works in New York City, and has been an active fixture on her mother’s presidential campaign trail.

According to LinkedIn, Bessler works as a legislative director for New York City Council. Specifically, she works for Council Member Keith Power, District 4, and has worked for him since January 2018.

Prior to working at the NYC council, Bessler worked as a speechwriting intern for the organization West Wing Writer from June-December 2017. She also worked as a policy intern on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and as an intern for CBS News.