Andy Cohen’s Sweet Tribute to Anderson Cooper’s ‘Iconic’ Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

On Monday morning, CNN host Anderson Cooper announced that his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer, passed away at age 95, and his best friend, Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, was quick to post an incredibly sweet tribute to his best friend’s mother.

Sharing a young photo of Vanderbilt on Instagram, Cohen, 51, captioned the picture “Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles. Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In fact, Anderson’s iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom. Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest In Peace.”

Andy and Anderson have been close for years, and they started successful tour together with the show AC2, which is set to for a show at New York City’s famous Beacon Theatre on June 21. It has not yet been announced if the co-hosting duo will keep or reschedule their conversational live show considering the circumstances.

Cooper shared his own obituary to his mother live on CNN on June 17. He said, “Gloria Vanderbilt, my mom, lived her entire life in the public eye….Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. That’s where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread. When the doctor told her she had cancer, she was silent for a while, and then she said, ‘Well, it’s like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that’s where everything is.'”

Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern. She died this morning, the way she wanted to – at home, surrounded by family and friends. – Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/X8w6ESBc99 — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

The 52-year-old journalist, host of perennial host of Anderson Cooper 360, and author of the 2006 New York Times Bestseller Dispatches from the Edge added that Vanderbilt “was a painter, a writer and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you: She was the youngest person they knew — the coolest and most modern,” he said.

“Love is what she believed in more than anything,” he continued. “Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived: on her own terms.”

