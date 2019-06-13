Arizona Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [June 13]

A number of active fires are burning right now in Arizona as of June 13, 2019. These include the large Woodbury fire, the Coldwater fire, and more. Read on for details.

According to Inciweb, multiple wildfires are burning in Arizona.

You can see an interactive fire map for the Arizona area here, provided by NWCG.gov. An embedded version is below, but click on the link to see a full version.

Here are the fires currently in Arizona. Some of them are prescribed fires that are set purposefully by officials to help prevent bigger wildfires from starting and spreading. These fires are listed in alphabetical order.

Appaloosa Fire

#AppaloosaFire is 100% contained, all roads in the Scottsdale & Pinnacle Peak area are reopened. 187 acres. #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/YjPdYB2u76 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 12, 2019

This fire broke out near Desert Ridge north of Phoenix on June 11, AZ Family noted. It grew to about 45 acres in size. It’s now 100 percent contained.

Bylas Fire

Yesterday the Bylas fire closed Highway 70 in Gila Valley temporarily. It’s near the community of Bylas between GLobe and Stafford. Later all lanes on 70 were reopened.

According to NIFC, the fire is 636 acres and 25 percent contained, 25 miles northwest of Datil.

Coldwater Fire

This fire was 9,665 acres as of June 11 but now it’s exploded to 16,790 acres as of June 13, according to Inciweb. The fire’s containment has increased from 15 percent to 30 percent.

The fire was caused by lightning and is four miles south of Clints Well.

Inciweb noted on June 13:

Coconino National Forest leadership has issued a temporary closure order for public safety for the Coldwater Fire area where interior pockets of unburned fuel will continue to have fire activity. The temporary closure could be rescinded before the Sept. 1 expiration date if conditions warrant it. The closure was issued to ensure visitors to the forest are kept out of harm’s way as pockets of unburned forest fuels are scattered throughout the interior of the fire’s perimeter. The western boundaries of the closure are state Route 87 from the intersection with Forest Road 300 to the northeast intersection of SR87 and FR 141. FR 141 is the northern and eastern boundary of the closure area to the point where it intersects with FR 300. The southern boundary is FR 300 between FR 141 and SR 87. Although state Route 87 and FR 141 and 300 are the boundaries, they remain open to public travel. The entire closure order is listed on the forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xmJFV Firefighters have completed the burnout operations on the Coldwater Fire, and the fire now encompasses about 16,800 acres. Smoke from this fire will begin to dissipate over the next few days, though some unburned fuels, heavier logs and stumps may continue to flame and smolder for weeks.

Smoke is still an issue.

Satellite shows high clouds moving over Central and Southern #Arizona this morning. Can also see smoke from the #ColdwaterFire continuing to move toward the NE toward #Winslow. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/pe8AiGjSpt — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) June 13, 2019

The fire is being monitored and managed.

Deer Fire

This fire is listed at NIFC. It’s in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and is 1,905 acres and 60 percent contained, eight miles south of Alpine.

Hells Gate Fire

Wildfire update: Windmill, 94 acres, 90% contained; Hell's Gate, 336 acres, 70% contained; Saucito, estimated 45 acres, 50% contained. Last update unless activity picks up. More info at https://t.co/ZnJGrqczQ6

Red Flag Warning today, be careful with fire today and every day! — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) June 13, 2019

This fire is listed at NIFC. It’s 10 miles northwest of Superior and is being overseen by the Coronado National Forest. It’s 336 acres and 70 percent contained with little visible activity.

Kaibab Prescribed Fires

This is a prescribed fire, listed on Inciweb and divided into north and south zones. The map above is the north zone.

It’s 10 miles southeast of Williams. On June 10 Inciweb noted about the north zone: “Fire managers for the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest are tracking opportunities to pursue three prescribed fires at various locations across the district through the end of this month. Pending the appropriate fuel moistures and weather conditions, fire managers anticipate having an opportunity to begin burning in about one to two weeks and possibly continue into monsoon season.”

The south zone will be 2,500 acres. Inciweb wrote on June 7:

Fire managers on the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest will continue operations on multiple prescribed fire projects on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts over the next several days and into next week as conditions remain optimal for beneficial burn treatments. The Sunflower Rx project south of Williams began on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11, fire personnel have completed all planned ignitions on the prescribed fire and will continue to monitor the area the rest of the week. Light smoke may be present over the next few days. On the Reed Rx project near Tusayan, approximately 1,095 acres have been completed to date. For Friday, June 14, the plan is to finish this section with another 308 acres to burn. For this prescribed fire, no planned burning will take place over the weekend, however, the prescribed burning operation may resume possibly sometime next week.

Maroon Fire

This wildfire is currently 8,605 acres and is about 18 miles northeast of Flagstaff off Leupp Road near Maroon Crater, Inciweb noted. It’s 88 percent contained as of June 10 (the latest update), so the size has stopped increasing while containment has increased over the last several days.

Inciweb notes that the fire has transitioned back to a Type 4 fire, allowing resource numbers to be scaled back. “Containment will continue to increase over the next few weeks as firefighters identify and extinguish sources of heat along containment lines. Crews will continue with the removal of hazardous trees along travel corridors for public and firefighter safety.”

This fire is unique because the Maroon Crater was used for WWII artillery training and unexploded ordnance might still be off the designated roads, Inciweb noted. The fire has transitioned back to a Type 4 fire and fire teams will continue to secure holding features and reduce fire-related roadway hazards.

Mountain Fire

This fire is 7,470 acres as of June 12 at 11:52 a.m. and 55 percent contained. So growth has slowed and containment increased over the last few days. It was caused by human activity with the exact cause under investigation. It’s eight miles east of the Cave Creek Ranger District Office. It was first reported June 7 at noon and is completely in the Tonto National Forest, burning east and northeast toward Horseshoe and Bartlett Lake, Inciweb noted.

Inciweb noted: “Bartlett Dam Road is now open for public use. Bartlett Lake Recreation Area and Horseshoe Lake Recreation Areas, are also open to the public. Please be careful driving along the Bartlett Dam and Horseshoe Dam roads and we ask that you don’t stop along the roadway, or walk around in the burned areas. Also, there may still be smoke visible throughout the day, due to interior pockets of fuel igniting. ”

Roaring Fire

This fire is lightning-caused and started on June 5. It’s off US Highway 180 north of Luna Wok Center. It’s 400 acres and burning west of Bill Lee Mesa in New Mexico, near the border with Arizona.

Saucito Fire

This fire is 45 acres and 50 percent contained, according to Coronado National Forest. It’s in the Nogales Ranger District south of Arivaca. No visible smoke and firefighters are holding it in place without growth.

Slide Fire

This fire started May 1 and has not been updated on Inciweb since May 7. It was caused by lighting and is being managed. It is not an out-of-control fire. It’s 72 acres and burning 65 miles south of St. George, Utah.

Spring/Summer Prescribed Fire

This is another prescribed fire burning 10 miles north of Flagstaff. The size is about 1,190 acres and it will be a one-day operation.

Windmill Fire

This fire is 94 acres and 90 percent contained, according to Coronado National Forest. No additional spread and little visible smoke from this fire.

Woodbury Fire in Tonto National Forest (Superstition Mountains)

The Woodbury fire is in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona. It was 150 acres as of the evening of June 8 and was 5,000 acres as of June 11. It’s now 10,090 acres as of June 13 at 12:26 p.m., so the fire is still growing. It is 0 percent contained.

The fire is human-caused.

Here is a transportation map for June 13:

Inciweb noted on June 13 that strong winds are anticipated for today and hot temperatures that might lead to more fire growth. “Smoke columns will be seen, especially in the afternoon. The fire is about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon. 450 fire personnel are now on scene along with engines, increased air support, supplies, and heavy equipment. The goal is to box-in the fire, pushing it north away from communities.”

Thursday 6/13 #WoodburyFire 10,090 acres per 10:05pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Map has lots of GIS layers you can turn on/off/restack. Need help using the map? Click "Map tips" upper left corner.

Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/KmvydqcDON#AZfire pic.twitter.com/ZlkBOivTxw — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) June 13, 2019

The communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Superior, JF Ranch, and Apache Junction are near the fire and fire crews are assigned to build lines and barriers to protect them.

This is a developing story.