Baker Mayfield Speaks on Browns Offseason Drama

The Cleveland Browns are quickly finding out that even the smallest of issues can become a story when you’re in the spotlight as a Super Bowl contender.

That’s what has happened this offseason, where the story around Browns OTAs has been very little about the team’s play, and more about who’s not there — most notably Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been relatively quiet on the subject, putting his head down and going to work learning the offense. But he spoke up this weekend at a youth camp at Mayfield High School (the name is simply coincidence).

Don’t show this clip of Baker Mayfield not celebrating with his teammates to Collin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/TZDjbET8Pn — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) June 2, 2019

“Just to have everybody together,” Mayfield said of what he expects at minicamp. “You don’t get too many times that it’s not during the season and everybody’s got their own routines. It’ll be enjoyable next week.”

Mayfield doesn’t refer to Beckham by name, but there’s no doubt it’s been at least a little frustrating for him to not have his new No. 1 target at the offseason workouts.

Beckham — one of many acquisitions during a busy offseason for the Browns — only attended one of nine voluntary OTA sessions with his new team.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been very diplomatic in his answers when asked about Beckham’s whereabouts.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.

When asked what OBJ has missed so far this offseason, Kitchens kept it brief.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

OBJ hasn’t spoken publicly about missing practice, but will surely have to field questions about it when mandatory minicamp opens on June 4.

Kitchens said Beckham is expected to attend to minicamp, and the star wide receiver mentioned it himself on social media.

After OBJ posted a picture with the caption “I came a long way from feeling numb…” a large chunk of the comments urged the Browns’ star to attend practice.

Beckham — obviously annoyed — responded to one comment saying, “I’ll be there on the 3rd, u coming?’’

Baker also mentioned that he’s been part of the recruiting process to bring former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to Cleveland. Both Mayfield and McCoy are former Oklahoma Sooners.

Baker Mayfield says he's recruiting his fellow former Sooner Gerald McCoy; eager for a full house at minicamp https://t.co/wP5pP3m1yx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 1, 2019

Mayfield didn’t leave the camp without some inspirational words for the kids and showing off his dance moves.

Mayfield’s primary focus of the day was telling the future football stars in attendance to follow their passion.

“Whatever they want to do, whether this is just a camp or they want to grow up and be a football player or whatever they want to do, just go for it,” he said when asked what he hoped the kids took from the experience. “Be yourself and stay true to that, work for it and enjoy it.”

