Benton Stevens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benton Stevens is a 7-year-old Texas boy who says he’s committed to help Trump “build the wall.” What started out as a hot chocolate stand in Austin, Texas this past winter, has grown into a border wall and MAGA aficionado business with a website selling Benton Stevens-autographed MAGA hats for $100 and $30 ‘Liberty Lemonade.”

He’s raised $22,000 and counting.

“Supporting America’s borders; entrepreneurial spirit, conservative values, & freedom of speech, one cup at a time,” Benton’s Stand, says is its mission.

And 10 percent of its “profits go to Securing Our Borders & 10% will be donated to Turning Point USA,” the site reads. The remaining 80 percent are for Benton, presumably.

When Benton Stevens first hit the streets of Austin back in February with his stand, the reaction was mixed. But the negative response by some got the child “fired up,” his mother claimed.

1. Benton Stevens, ‘Passionate About Keeping Our Cities Safe’ Says ‘I Want To Help President Trump Build The Wall!’

Presumably written (or transcribed) by his father, Shane or mother Jennifer or both, the boy introduce himself as a 7-year-old “entrepreneur … passionate about fossils, rocks, hunting, fishing and keeping our cities safe.”

The ‘About Me,’ page goes on to read how he was inspired to help Trump build a border wall.

“I went to Presidents Trumps inauguration and some ladies in pink hats yelled mean things at me and my brothers so I stopped wearing my Trump hat. Later I heard President Trump discuss border security, building the wall and protecting our nation in his state of the Union address and decided I want to help President Trump build the wall!”

He asked if he could set up a lemonade stand, to which his parents agreed, but suggested hot chocolate as it was winter.

“So we started making signs for my Hot Chocolate Stand! We went to the convenient store in our neighborhood to set up and people loved my hot chocolate and wanted to help.”

The boy’s website explains that he’s “in school and can’t do stands often, I hope you will support me by buying my good stuff,” on his shopping page.

2. From Stand to Website, Benton Stevens Sells $26.99 ‘Liberty Lemonade’ & ‘Covfefe Bacon Hot Chocolate,’ & Autographed MAGA Hats for $100

“Show your pride for Making America Great Again with a little touch from our Little Patriot. Each hat is hand signed by Benton as a special thank you for your support.”

The description on Benton Stevens’ website does not say whether the hats are original authentic MAGA hats sold by Trump or knockoffs though the photograph does not match the hat sold on Trump’s site.

The boxed ‘Covfefe Bacon Hot Chocolate’ and the ‘Liberty Lemonade’ feature a patriotic theme with Stevens’ face

“Mix and make your own cup of Covfefe Bacon Hot Chocolate! Make it at home of send it to a loved one as a gift. Each box includes 20 servings of 1.5 oz instant hot chocolate mix. Just what you need to make it through all the fake news! 10% of all proceeds go to building the wall and Turning Point USA. Target Ship date is 6 weeks while in Pre-Order. Orders over $300 get a free MAGA Hat signed by Benton and Free Shipping on all items.”

3. When Asking For Help to Build the Wall, Benton Stevens Asked, ‘Who Wouldn’t Want to Help our President Make Our Country Safer?’ He Promotes ‘Kids For The Wall’ With His Face on the Statute of Liberty

The child’s website includes a reference to people being “mad at me’ for supporting Trump’s border wall. He asked: “…who wouldn’t want to help our President make our country safer? So I’ve kept doing it and have raised $22,000 so far.”

On the website, he sells $35 ‘Kids For The Wall’ t-shirts with his face on the Statue of Liberty.

“Show your support for the wall with a Beton approved shirt! Great for rallies or for any occasion. 100% combed ring-spun cotton* Double-stitched sleeves and bottom hem Made in the USA.”

4. Benton Stevens’ Parents Are Jennifer & Shane Stevens & Are ‘Pretty Connected’ in the RNC. The Boy Has A Lot of Support

Jennifer Stevens told local media in February that, “People think he’s brainwashed. Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting, because we instill our values in him.”

Stevens said she and her husband were criticized for exploiting their son and helping to encourage his political potion. She said the negative response is the “price you pay when you make a political stance.” She also said the family is “pretty connected” in the RNC.

On Facebook, Lonna Hayes wrote, “Awesome Benton!! Great Job and thank you to your parents for raising you with good values!”

Shane Stevens, a “follower of Christ, husband of one, father of four, entrepreneur, servant leader,” owns Dental Health Management Solutions.

“DHMS specializes in mobile and portable dentistry for Military Readiness, both nationwide and in the U.S territories. We also provide dental services to Nursing Homes, Assisted Living facilities, and Correctional and Jail facilities nationwide. Using our three (3) custom-built mobile dental vehicles along with our portable Dental operatories, we work with established and well-respected dental professionals across the nation to coordinate and provide necessary dental services to those patients who are unable to seek treatment in a traditional dental setting. ”

5. Not Everyone is on Board With Little Benton Stevens’ Campaign

The family said the negative response to Benton’s stand “fired him up,” so he set up shop again on Sunday, to similar polarizing reactions.

Can someone please tell #BentonStevens where do chocolate and lemons come from? 😂😂😂🇲🇽 Chamaco meco — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕂𝕚𝕕 (@theGrex) June 4, 2019

“He was called a little Hitler yesterday,” Stevens said. “A guy pointed at him in his car and then he said that we didn’t like brown people. I don’t understand that at all.”