Bernie Sanders Challenges Joe Biden’s ‘Middle Ground’ in Fiery California Democratic Convention Speech

Bernie Sanders didn’t pull any punches during his speech today at the California Democratic Convention. Although he didn’t address Joe Biden by name, he made it clear just who he was talking about in his speech.

At one point Sanders said during his speech: “There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room, and those who for whatever reason have chosen not to be in this room, about the best way forward. So let me be as clear as I can be. In my view, we will not defeat Donald Trump unless we can bring excitement and energy into the campaign.”

This was likely a clear callout to Biden, who chose not to attend the California Democratic Convention and whom a number of people have said brings less excitement than a Sanders ticket.

"There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room and those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room, about the best way forward, so let me be as clear as I can be…" @BernieSanders #CADem19 #CADem2019 pic.twitter.com/zvrgmSfdyj — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 2, 2019

Biden’s absence from the California Democratic Convention was strongly felt. On Saturday night he was at a Pride dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign in Ohio, the San Francisco Chronicle shared. But 14 other presidential candidates were at the convention, so his absence stood out. Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, acting chair of the state party, said that Biden spoke to her about his absence and said “he’d probably be there” when Gallardo-Rooker invited him to the next convention in November. She said she was disappointed that Biden decided not to go.

Norman Solomon, a convention delegate and activist who supports Sanders, told USA Today about Biden’s absence: “I don’t know if he’s attempting a Rose Garden strategy or if he’s afraid to face the progressive music. He was not going to be very popular at this convention, but his refusal to show up only reinforces the idea that he’s an elitist and he is more interested in collecting big checks in California then being in genuine touch with grassroots activists and people who care about the Democratic Party’s future.”

But from what presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders said during their speeches, Biden will still have to “face the progressive music” even if he’s not there.

Bernie Sanders hasn't mentioned Joe Biden by name, but his speech at #CADem19 is a direct broadside against "those who have chosen for whatever reason not to be in this room." Don't need to read between the lines much. That's Biden. pic.twitter.com/GnaCGI1f6x — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 2, 2019

Sanders said in his speech that there was “no middle ground” for climate change, gun control, single-payer healthcare, and other issues on his platform. This was the main theme of his speech. “When the future of the planet is at stake, there is no middle ground,” he said.

This was a direct callout to Biden saying earlier this month that he’s working on a climate change policy that will appeal to environmentalists and blue-collar voters who support Trump, Reuters reported. Heather Zichal, part of a team advising Biden on climate change, told Reuters that they risk not having any policies if they don’t find middle ground on issues.

Sanders has taken issue to Biden’s middle-ground approach ever since it first surfaced, and he continued taking issue with it during his speech today.

People are already excited about the possibility of seeing Biden and Sanders debating in the near future.

It's luck of the draw, but if Bernie and Biden are on the same stage at the debate later this month, it's going to be 🔥🎇🔥🎇🔥 https://t.co/xOncADg6Qw — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 2, 2019

Sanders completed his speech by saying: “At this momentous moment in American history, we have got to be thinking not just about ourselves, but about future generations.”

Sanders supporters at #CADem19 chanting “Bernie beats Trump.” Electability is a real focus for Democrats right now pic.twitter.com/kyWm8ca1Qe — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 2, 2019

And Sanders’ supporters definitely showed the excitement that Sanders spoke about during his speech.

It’s been a long fabulous Berniecrat day here in SF at #cadem19! And the party is still going on. Got a bunch to share but for now enjoy some partying @CornelWest and @YoBenCohen! These two need to go on tour. SO FUN!! 😍🙌 #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/VjB4VRk26n — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) June 2, 2019

Sanders also spoke at the Arab American caucus at the convention yesterday. Here are some clips from his speech:

For the first in the Caucus’ 30+ history a presidential candidate – @BernieSanders – attends and speaks at the @CA_Dem #ArabAmerican Caucus. Here’s part of his speech. #CADEM19 pic.twitter.com/sggggQQTZC — Rashad 🎶 🎶 It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 (@Happy_Arab) June 2, 2019

Check out @BernieSanders walking into the Arab American Caucus meeting like a rock star. These Arabs love this Jewish candidate #CADEM19 pic.twitter.com/IIB1ayPLsW — Rashad 🎶 🎶 It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 (@Happy_Arab) June 2, 2019

And here’s a clip of his speech at the labor caucus yesterday.

“We’re gonna create a worker government. We’re gonna take on Wall Street […] the drug companies and the military industrial complex.” —@SenSanders at the labor caucus #CADem19 #CADem2019 pic.twitter.com/35ZZ24N3b4 — Evan Geary (@EvanGeary) June 2, 2019

It was Sanders’ speech today about no middle ground that drew the most attention. You can read excerpts from his speech in the tweet below.

Let's start a new #Bernie2020 hashtag: #NoMiddleGround. Retweet it to spread the word. Here's Bernie kicking it off in his major #CADem19 speech declaring that we cannot accept @JoeBiden's idea of a "middle ground" compromise with Donald Trump and corporate interests. 👇 pic.twitter.com/tSaYxjazsK — David Sirota (@davidsirota) June 2, 2019

His speech ended with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Bernie Sanders gets huge ovation at @caldems #cadem19 says “there is no middle ground.” pic.twitter.com/les0GloXGs — 48 Hills (@48hills) June 2, 2019

There have been a lot of great speeches at #cadem19 but Bernie Sanders made it most clear that the “Them” that “Us” is verse is not Trump, not even Republicans, but the structural corporate interests which are destructive to people (Warren 2nd place here). — Nick Roth (@ScholarNick) June 2, 2019

Here’s a longer version of Sanders’ speech today:

You can stay updated on Bernie Sanders news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Bernie Sanders and Tulsi category.

READ NEXT: Bernie Sanders Kicks Off California Return with Energetic Pasadena Rally