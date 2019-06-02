Bernie Sanders Challenges Joe Biden’s ‘Middle Ground’ in Fiery California Democratic Convention Speech

Bernie Sanders didn’t pull any punches during his speech today at the California Democratic Convention. Although he didn’t address Joe Biden by name, he made it clear just who he was talking about in his speech.
At one point Sanders said during his speech: “There is a debate among presidential candidates who have spoken to you here in this room, and those who for whatever reason have chosen not to be in this room, about the best way forward. So let me be as clear as I can be. In my view, we will not defeat Donald Trump unless we can bring excitement and energy into the campaign.”
This was likely a clear callout to Biden, who chose not to attend the California Democratic Convention and whom a number of people have said brings less excitement than a Sanders ticket.
Biden’s absence from the California Democratic Convention was strongly felt. On Saturday night he was at a Pride dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign in Ohio, the San Francisco Chronicle shared. But 14 other presidential candidates were at the convention, so his absence stood out. Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, acting chair of the state party, said that Biden spoke to her about his absence and said “he’d probably be there” when Gallardo-Rooker invited him to the next convention in November. She said she was disappointed that Biden decided not to go.
Norman Solomon, a convention delegate and activist who supports Sanders, told USA Today about Biden’s absence: “I don’t know if he’s attempting a Rose Garden strategy or if he’s afraid to face the progressive music. He was not going to be very popular at this convention, but his refusal to show up only reinforces the idea that he’s an elitist and he is more interested in collecting big checks in California then being in genuine touch with grassroots activists and people who care about the Democratic Party’s future.”
But from what presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders said during their speeches, Biden will still have to “face the progressive music” even if he’s not there.
Sanders said in his speech that there was “no middle ground” for climate change, gun control, single-payer healthcare, and other issues on his platform. This was the main theme of his speech. “When the future of the planet is at stake, there is no middle ground,” he said.
This was a direct callout to Biden saying earlier this month that he’s working on a climate change policy that will appeal to environmentalists and blue-collar voters who support Trump, Reuters reported. Heather Zichal, part of a team advising Biden on climate change, told Reuters that they risk not having any policies if they don’t find middle ground on issues.
Sanders has taken issue to Biden’s middle-ground approach ever since it first surfaced, and he continued taking issue with it during his speech today.
People are already excited about the possibility of seeing Biden and Sanders debating in the near future.
Sanders completed his speech by saying: “At this momentous moment in American history, we have got to be thinking not just about ourselves, but about future generations.”
And Sanders’ supporters definitely showed the excitement that Sanders spoke about during his speech.
Sanders also spoke at the Arab American caucus at the convention yesterday. Here are some clips from his speech:
And here’s a clip of his speech at the labor caucus yesterday.
It was Sanders’ speech today about no middle ground that drew the most attention. You can read excerpts from his speech in the tweet below.
His speech ended with cheers and applause from the crowd.
Here’s a longer version of Sanders’ speech today:
