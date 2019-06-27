How To Attend a Bernie Sanders Democratic Debate Watch Party Near Me

If you’re interested in attending a Bernie Sanders debate watch party, you’re in luck. Hundreds of watch parties are already scheduled across the country. Bernie’s debate will start at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The debate will last for two hours until 11 p.m. Eastern. Here’s how to find a Bernie debate watch party near you.

To find a debate watch party near you, just visit Bernie’s official website here. Then choose the “Debate Watch Party” option and enter your Zip Code and how far you’re willing to drive to get there. Here’s a look at the map of events when it’s only showing debate watch parties for tonight.

The debate watch parties are taking place at public establishments like bars or at personal homes. If you’d like to host one, you can still sign up. If you’re not comfortable with one at your home, just find a location that’s showing the debate live and then host the watch party there. (Of course, ask the manager first if it’s OK to host a watch party there.)

There are even debate watch parties happening in India and South Africa, Sanders supporters have pointed out.

So you can find one practically anywhere. Check out this screenshot of the world map for debate watch parties for Bernie:

The events aren’t over after the debate. Bernie Sanders has a lot of events scheduled in the future. A bunch of barnstorms are listed on his Facebook page, which are mass meetings for people to learn about strategy in volunteering for Bernie in their local region. (Sanders is not attending those events.)

Upcoming events that he will be attending include a Nashua Pride Parade on June 29 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern, a Nashua Area Office opening on June 29 at 4 p.m. Eastern, an ice cream social in Rochester, New Hampshire at The Governor’s Inn Hotel at 1 p.m. Eastern on June 30, an ice cream social on June 30 in Hampton, NH at 3 p.m. Eastern, and an ice cream social in Salem, NH at 5 p.m. Eastern on June 30. All of Bernie’s upcoming events and rallies will be scheduled on this page as they are set.