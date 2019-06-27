Best Beto O’Rourke Quotes During the Democratic Debate [LIVE RECAP]

Beto O’Rourke rocketed to national attention when he took on Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race. He ultimately lost, but the race was much closer than anyone thought could happen in Texas. Now O’Rourke is running for President and his supporters believe he’ll gain a lot of traction in the debate tonight. Here’s a look at his best quotes, updated live.

Beto got the third question. He was asked about Democrats who want a marginal higher tax rate on the highest earners.

“This economy has got to work for everyone, and right now we know that it isn’t It’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure it does. (And then he spoke in Spanish.) Right now we have a system that favors those who can pay for access and outcomes. That’s how you explain an economy that’s rigged for the wealthiest… A new democracy that’s revived because we return power to the people…that’s how we each have a voice in this economy.”

But the moderator called him out for not directly answering the question about tax rates on people who make more than $10 million. Beto said he’d support a tax that was fair to everyone with a corporate tax rate up to 28 percent.

I guess @BetoORourke thought that he’d stand out if he showed off his Spanish skills on the first question. Interesting choice. #demdebate — Dr. Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) June 27, 2019

Not everyone was thrilled with that response. Some people thought he did well, but others thought he should have addressed the question more directly.

Beto said his goal is to make sure every American can have healthcare.

“Getting to guaranteed high-quality universal healthcare …has to be our goal. … In Texas the single largest provider of mental health services is the county jail today… Our plan says if you’re uninsured we enroll you in Medicare…”

He emphasized that he would not replace private insurance because choice if fundamental. He said they would let uninsured and under-insured have access to Medicare, but would allow private insurance to be kept if someone wants it.

Beto O’Rourke talked about people in jail for nonviolent drug crimes versus how pharmaceutical companies aren’t held liable. “In my administration, we will hold them to account, we will make sure they pay a price, and we will help those who have been victims of malfeasance in this country.”

