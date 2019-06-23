Brandi Berg: Rhode Island Woman Shot, Killed in Her Car

Brandi Berg has been identified as the Rhode Island woman who was shot and killed inside her car in the parking lot of a Massachusetts shopping center on June 22, 2019.

North Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives, and homicide unit prosecutors are actively investigating the shooting, which took place in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Berg, who was from Riverside, Rhode Island, was 37 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brandi Was Shot and Killed Outside of Fashion Crossing Plaza in North Attleboro

North Attleboro police are still on scene of the Fashion Crossing shopping center off of Allen Ave. The road coming into the plaza is still closed, witnesses tell us a woman was shot multiple times inside of her SUV. pic.twitter.com/G5q4fm51wB — Sam Read (@NBC10_Sam) June 23, 2019

According to Mass Live, North Attleboro Police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts at about 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Mass Live reports that when first responders arrived on the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Brandi Berg, inside her vehicle injured from apparent gunshot wounds. Berg was non-responsive on the scene, and, according to Attleboro Scanner Transmission, she shot 3 times and was in cardiac arrest. Berg was rushed to a Providence hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Attleboro Scanner Transmission says the suspect fled in a blue Subaru with Rhode Island registration.

Brandi Worked at Herb Chambers Cadillac

According to her Facebook page, Bradi started working at Herb Chambers Cadillac in Warwick, Rhode Island on March 23, 2019.

UPDATE: This car was just towed away from scene in North Attleboro. A shopper had told us she saw broken glass around one of the cars police had tape around. Police have not released any info yet. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fnzqOt0Q30 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) June 23, 2019

A white Cadillac SUV was towed away from the scene around 10 p.m. According to a tweet, one shopper told WRPI12 that she saw broken glass around one of the cars police had tape around. The case remains under investigation, as there is no one in custody at this time.

“My daughter and I was there 3 hours before,” Ashley Ferreira wrote on Facebook. “That is just so scary and sad. I truly wish that this world would find peace…. I’m so sorry to the family I cant imagine what your all going through.”

Brandi’s Friends Are Sharing Memories and Offering Condolences

“I was trying to sleep tonight and going in and out of reality,” Mike Maggie Miguel wrote on Facebook. “Each time I wake back up I still can’t believe this is real! Brandi Berg you was always like a bird soaring up and down in life but always no matter what you could make me smile and I could make you laugh with that distinctive laugh follow by ‘Mikey you ain’t right in the head but neither are any of us’ !! I’m going to miss our weekly / sometimes daily calls where we couldn’t wait to talk about what we had going on because we both knew that no matter what we were there to support each other and build one another up!! I was so proud of you when we talked about you wanting a new job and then you went out and did it asking me advice because I’ve done it before and you called me with that excitement in your voice that you doing great at it!! It sucks that you didn’t make it down to see me earlier this year and won’t make it this summer like was planned but the worst part of this is just missing our sometimes serious, sometimes silly but all the time encouraging and hilarious conversations!! So fly high my friend/cousin/sister I will miss you!!

According to Brandi’s Facebook page, she graduated from East Providence High School in 1999. Erica McCartney shared news of Brandi’s death on their class Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that I share this article re: the murder of our classmate Brandi Berg,” McCartney wrote. “Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

“Omg 😮 just was speaking of her last night,” Victoria Harwood wrote.

“This is so sad, half hour from where I grew up, I graduated high school with her, prayers for her family, can’t imagine,” Amanda Pitzer Greer commented.