Brandon Webber Was Wanted for Car Sale Shooting

Brandon Webber, the man shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force in Memphis, Tennessee, was wanted for allegedly shooting a man five times during a car sale organized over a fake Facebook account, authorities say.

In a press conference, authorities in Hernando, Mississippi described Webber as “violent” and lacking appreciation of human life.

That description of Brandon Webber, 20, stands in stark contrast to the image of Webber being painted on social media, where those who knew him and their supporters are focusing on his academic achievements and fatherhood. His Facebook page immediately filled up with emotional memorials and tributes to him.

Webber’s shooting sparked unrest on the evening of June 13, 2019. “15 Memphis Police vehicles were damaged, 3 SCSO vehicles were damaged, and 5 other vehicles from the other agencies were damaged,” the Memphis Police Department says. “A total of 36 MPD officers and SCSO deputies suffered minor injuries during this incident due to bricks and rocks being thrown at them. Several officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. All officers have been released from the hospital.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation described what happened this way: “Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2000 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual.”

However, later in the day on June 13, authorities in Mississippi provided additional details about why the Marshals Service was trying to find Brandon Webber in the first place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Say Webber Set Up a Bogus Facebook Account & Then Shot a Man Five Times to Take His Car

In the press conference, DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion and other Hernando law enforcement officers described what led the Marshals service to Memphis to look for Brandon Webber in the first place.

He was being sought on charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and armed robbery, they said. According to Champion, the Mississippi victim, who was not named, “had placed an ad on Facebook marketplace for his vehicle.”

That was the vehicle the Marshals found Webber in when they confronted him in Memphis, Champion said, because authorities allege Webber stole it. He said that Webber came to Hernando after talking throughout the day on Facebook with that victim and told the victim he wanted to do a test drive.

“As our victim got out of the passenger seat from the test drive, Mr. Webber met him with a pistol and shot him five times,” Champion said, adding that Webber was allegedly using a bogus Facebook ad and phone number to set up a sale with a buyer he didn’t know.

Detectives investigated and developed Webber as a suspect. Then, they showed a photo spread to the victim and he positively identified Webber “as being the one who shot him and robbed him of his vehicle,” said Champion.

Warrants were obtained and, because it was believed Webber was out of state, the U.S. Marshals Service got involved. “We deployed the U.S. Marshals service to help locate our suspect and that is why the Marshals were in Memphis last night attempting to apprehend Mr. Webber,” said Champion.

He noted that the Marshals were advised of the serious nature of the offenses in Mississippi and “of his propensity for violence down here.”

“He just basically cold bloodedly shot him five times,” said Champion. “Thank God our victim is alive.” The Mississippi victim is hospitalized.

“The Marshals were dealing with a violent suspect, no doubt about it…It’s obvious he had no appreciation for the value of human life.”

Brandon Webber’s Supporters Focus on His Academics & Fatherhood

One man shared the above photo collage on Facebook and wrote this, “I’m posting these pictures because out of all the pictures the news & some of the media could’ve chosen, they scrolled RIGHT PASS these. Trying to destroy this young black king. Not saying he was a FATHER, a GRADUATE, a COLLEGE STUDENT, and much more. They wanna portray him as a monster. I can’t sit back & allow them to do our brother, 1 of our black kings like this. POST THESE PICTURES OF HIM. Rest Well King Brandon D. Webber 🙏🏿🤴🏽”

Central High School confirmed Webber was a student at that school and graduated in 2017. Principal Greg McCullough said, “My heart is broken. Brandon worked hard during his time at Central. He was a talented art student. My prayers go out to the Webber family.”

In high school, Brandon Webber belonged to a group called Facing History and Ourselves that did teach-ins for other students, according to The Commercial Appeal, which described him as a good leader.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Brandon Webber’s family paints a very different picture of the man from that given by authorities.

“Brandon Webber was a full-time student at the University of Memphis and an honor student that graduated from Central High School. Brandon is leaving behind 4 kids that will grow up fatherless because MPD and the U.S Marshals made a mistake. They must be held accountable,” it reads.

Did he have a criminal record or history? Four past cases come up for Webber in Shelby County court records. In 2018, he was cited with minor traffic offenses. That same year, he had a “felony arrest.” Charges in that case included tampering, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was not prosecuted. Earlier in 2018, he had traffic offenses. His final case, in 2017, was unlawful possession of weapon. The case was dismissed for lack of prosecution. A Facebook video shows him driving around and smoking in the hours before his death. When he sees officers, he says, “He gon’ have to catch me, homie.” You can watch that here. He posted photos on Facebook showing him with wads of cash and guns.