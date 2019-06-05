$530 Million Jackpot on Tap This Week: Your News Roundup

The Mega Millions jackpot rises to more than $500 million, President Trump wraps up his state visit to Great Britain, and the fifth season of Black Mirror debuts on Netflix.

Here’s what you need to know today in your daily roundup:

TOP STORY: The Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $530 Million With the Next Drawing Set for Friday

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot drawn late on Tuesday were: 25-37-46-48-68 and the Mega Ball was 25. The total had risen to $475 million. If someone had won and chosen the all-cash option, they could have walked away with $307 million.

But no one won matched all six numbers and the grand prize remained unclaimed on Tuesday night. Five tickets matched five of the numbers to win smaller prizes in Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Since no winner was selected, the pot is expected to rise to $530 million. It’s the first time since October 2018 that the pot has gone over $500 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

According to CBS News, the chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are estimated at 1 in 302.5 million.

OFF-BEAT: New York Cat Owners May Be Banned From Removing Their Pet’s Claws

Kitty is paw-sitively overjoyed that my bill to ban cat #declaw passed the Assembly and Senate! 😻 Cat #declaw is not like a mani/pedi💅; it’s a cruel, unnecessary amputation that results in the removal of most of the first bone, the tendons & muscles. Let’s end this NY! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/M9oVio3iRJ — Linda B. Rosenthal (@LindaBRosenthal) June 4, 2019

New York may become the first state in the nation to prohibit cat owners from removing their pet’s claws. Lawmakers have passed a bill to ban the practice and sent it to the governor’s desk for his signature. Governor Andrew Cuomo has not indicated whether he intends to sign it. If the measure becomes law, veterinarians who declawed a cat for non-medical purposes would have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Some cat owners have their pets declawed to prevent them from scratching, especially furniture. The American Veterinary Medical Association explains that scratching is normal behavior for cats. The animals do it to stretch their muscles, remove aged cuticles and mark territory.

The Humane Society has pushed to have the practice outlawed nationwide, arguing that it is a painful procedure that can leave the cat with permanent physical problems. The society explains on its website, “Too often, people think that declawing is a simple surgery that removes a cat’s nails — the equivalent of having your fingernails trimmed. Sadly, this is far from the truth. Declawing traditionally involves the amputation of the last bone of each toe. If performed on a human being, it would be like cutting off each finger at the last knuckle.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: A Dad’s Adorable Chat With His Baby

Y'all , watch this baby have a full damn convo with his daddy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gEbtJZ6xuP — Boston George (@_11Remember_) June 5, 2019

This video of father chatting with his baby on the couch about a television show is entertaining millions of people on social media. The clip has been watched more than 6 million times since it was posted to Twitter during the evening of June 4, with more than 620,000 “likes.”

The baby points to the television, waves his arms around and speaks in “baby talk” with his father as they watch a show together. The father responds as if the baby had been commenting about the story plot (and perhaps he was!)

The video has also attracted a lot of attention on Reddit. One commenter wrote, “The baby’s excited reaction when he feels like he’s actually being understood kills me. It’s like he’s going “finally! one of the larger humans gets what I’m saying!!” What a gift this video is :)”

Another commenter joked, “I forget who my dad stole it from but one of his favorite phrases was “You spend the first three years teaching them to walk and talk, and the next 15 trying to get them to sit down and shut up.”

On Twitter, users called the baby “adorable” and a “baby genius,” while a few joked that the video made them want to have children in the future.

What’s Happening in the Day Ahead

• President Trump Commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day Alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Other World Leaders Before Heading to Ireland

• New Rules Restricting Travel to Cuba, Including Cruise Ships, Take Effect Today

• Game 3 of the NBA Finals Between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors Tips Off at 9 P.M.

Daily News Roundup

House Democrats Approved a Pathway to Citizenship for Dreamers But the Bill is Likely to Die in the Senate

Former Deputy Who Stayed Outside During Parkland School Massacre Was Arrested For Failing to Act: Police

David & Michelle Paul: American Couple Dies of Mystery Illness in Fiji

Critics Slam Apple For Selling a $1,000 Computer Stand

Season 5 of “Black Mirror” Debuts on Netflix