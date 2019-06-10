BREAKING: Reports of Helicopter Crash Into Midtown Manhattan Building

On Monday, June 10 around 2pm, New Yorkers were alerted to reports that a helicopter crashed into a high rise building in midtown Manhattan.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

At 2:02pm, the FDNY tweeted an alert that read “MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING.” They later revised their initial alert to clarify that the helicopter crashed “on top of” the building, not “into” it. 787 7th Avenue is the address of the AXA Equitable Center, which is a 54-story office building.

7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow. — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 10, 2019

The Midtown North NYPD Twitter account informed those in the area that “7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow.” Shortly after that initial tweet, they added “West 51st & West 52nd Street, 6th-7th Avenue is CLOSED to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well.”

According to ABC 7, there was one fatality as a result of the crash but no other injuries reported within the building; Governor Cuomo, who responded to the scene following the incident, said that there was no indication that it was an act of terrorism.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Lance Koonce, who witnessed the crash, shared a video of smoke coming from the building’s rooftop, saying that he “looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke.”

NBC’s Ron Allen shared video of evacuations as a result of the crash. The video shows people exiting the building into the rain, as sirens blare in the background. The evacuation looked calm and organized, and the people captured on video do not appear distressed.

This story is breaking and will be updated as new information becomes available.