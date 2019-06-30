California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now

Fires in California continue to burn in many parts of the state today. What is the current condition of fires in California? Read on for more details about fires around the state as of June 29-30, 2019. News on the fires is constantly changing, so keep an eye on your local news too.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for June 29-30, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on June 29-30, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 40 percent contained as of June 29 at 7:42 p.m. It was caused by lightning and is located 23 miles northeast of Covelo. Inciweb noted: “Fire is smoldering in No Name Drainage. The pack train will travel to Buck Ridge on 6/30 to support the fire crew.”

The fire was first reported on June 17. The perimeter map above from June 24 is the latest perimeter map, but you can see a fire progression map below.

Jordan Fire

Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 591 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 17, the last update on Inciweb. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It was caused by lightning.

On June 21 it was noted by other sources that the fire was listed as being 100 percent contained.

7:05am 6-21-19 VEGETATION FIRE #JordanFire in #TulareCounty Due to better mapping the fire is at 322 acres and is 100% contained.

Inciweb: https://t.co/nlTpBCU4IB — Wildfire Incidents (@CodeRed001Blue) June 21, 2019

Inciweb wrote on June 17: “Continued warm and dry weather cautions fire managers to keep a limited number of firefighters on the fire to guard against increased fire activity. Fire crews no longer required on the Jordan Fire are being flown back to Lone Pine Incident Command Post to start the demobilization process. After showers, clean uniforms and necessary paperwork, crews will be released to head home to rest and prepare for their next assignment.”

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. The Bald Fire is 2.5 acres as of June 21. The Lost Fire is 23 acres as of June 21. Both have minimal activity and smoke. They’re a total of 21 acres with 15 percent containment as of June 26. Lost is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. Bald is five miles northwest of Bald Mountain Lookout.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Merced Fire

#MercedFire off of Merced Fall Road and La Grange Road, East of Snelling in Merced County is 150 acres and 5% contained. pic.twitter.com/B8Omn1MVqx — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 30, 2019

This fire is off Merced Fall Road and La Grange Road, east of Snelling. It’s active and 150 acres, 5 percent contained, Cal Fire noted. It started on June 29. The cause is under investigation.

A later report indicated that the fire was now 165 acres and 30 percent contained, thanks to cooler temperatures.

Point 7 Fire

This fire is listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, with no further details.

Otay Fire

#OtayFire East of the Lower Otay Reservoir, East of Chula Vista in San Diego County is 28 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/E7WGeKdeSQ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2019

The Otay Fire in San Diego County (east of the Lower Otay Reservoir and east of Chula Vista) is 28 acres and 10 percent contained.

Here’s the fire’s general location:

New Incident: #OtayFire East of the Lower Otay Reservoir, East of Chula Vista in San Diego County is 10 acres. pic.twitter.com/C1fGbRSlZq — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2019

Rock Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter that it’s now 100 percent contained.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

San Jose Fire

Now the tedious process of tearing down the trash pile, and making sure everything is extinguished. We’ll have units here for the next couple of hours until that’s completed. pic.twitter.com/8OjMmCXgUC — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 30, 2019

A San Jose fire got a lot of attention on June 29. The smoke from the trash fire drifted across San Jose’s Highway 101 on Saturday. It slowed down traffic after starting around 5 p.m. near Alum Rock Ave. and E. San Antonio Street, CBS San Francisco noted. Trash from homeless encampments nearby helped the fire grow. It was mostly out by 8 p.m., but is still being monitored.

SHF Lightning Fires 2019

A series of small forest fires have ignited in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area, caused by lightning. Here’s the incident list from Inciweb:

06/16/2019 17:11 CHINA Lat,Lon – 40 53.394, -123 8.508 Geographic – Backbone Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 1.5 acre, Contained 06/17/19 1800



Lat,Lon – 40 53.394, -123 8.508 Geographic – Backbone Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 1.5 acre, 06/16/2019 16:19 CREEK Lat,Lon – 41 05.094, -122 47.868 Geographic – Boulder Creek drainage on the Trinity River Management Unit, Single Tree, Contained 06/18/19 1334



Lat,Lon – 41 05.094, -122 47.868 Geographic – Boulder Creek drainage on the Trinity River Management Unit, Single Tree, 06/16/2019 14:28 BOULDER Lat,Lon – 41 04.596, -122 46.770 Geographic – Boulder Lake Trailhead on the Trinity River Management Unit, .10 acre, Declared out on 06/18/19 1200



Lat,Lon – 41 04.596, -122 46.770 Geographic – Boulder Lake Trailhead on the Trinity River Management Unit, .10 acre, 06/15/2019 18:38 BOWERMAN Lat,Lon – 40 53.910, -122 45.25 Geographic – Bowerman Barn area on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acre, Declared out on 06/20/19 1535



Lat,Lon – 40 53.910, -122 45.25 Geographic – Bowerman Barn area on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acre, 06/04/2019 15:13 PORTER Lat,Lon – 41 3.876, -122 38.454 Geographic – S of Bonanza King north of Trinity Lake, 3 acres, Declared out on 06/20/19 1700



Lat,Lon – 41 3.876, -122 38.454 Geographic – S of Bonanza King north of Trinity Lake, 3 acres, 06/03/2019 17:42 GROUSE Lat,Lon – 40 24.882, -123 22.068 Geographic – NW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 0856



Lat,Lon – 40 24.882, -123 22.068 Geographic – NW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acreage, 06/03/2019 17:24 DEVIL Lat,Lon – 40 18.888, -123 17.484 Geographic – NW of Horse Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 0.10 acres, Declared out on 06/07/19 1344



Lat,Lon – 40 18.888, -123 17.484 Geographic – NW of Horse Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 0.10 acres, 06/03/2019 14:48 PICKETT Lat,Lon – 40 21.486, -123 23.172 Geographic – SW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .34 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 at 1230



Lat,Lon – 40 21.486, -123 23.172 Geographic – SW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .34 acreage, 06/02/2019 16:44 RUSH Lat,Lon 40 49.596, -122 51.330, Geographic – between Tannery Gulch and Hwy 3 on the Trinity River Management Unit, 01 acreage, Declared out on 06/10/19 1213

Wolf Fire in Riverside County

A brush fire in Riverside county was quickly contained on June 29, KTLA 5 reported. It grew to 214 acres near Lamb Canyon Road, southeast of Beaumont, and at one point it was growing at a “rapid rate of speed.”

New Incident: #WolfFire Off of Lamb Canyon Road and California Avenue, southeast of Beaumont in Riverside County is 30 acres. Photo Credit: @564FIREPhoto pic.twitter.com/lavi7y89vL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2019

It started at 11:30 a.m., but forward spread was stopped by 2 p.m. It was originally reported to be 100 percent contained by 3:35 p.m. However, a later report from Cal Fire seemed to correct that and say that it was 40 percent contained.