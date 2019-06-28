Chasten Buttigieg Tweets Debate ‘I Love You’ to Pete

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and a social media phenom all his own, posted a touching message to Pete on Twitter just moments before the mayor’s first presidential debate appearance.

Pete Buttigieg joins nine other candidates – including heavyweights like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders – on the debate stage in Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019 (the other 10 candidates took the stage on Wednesday.)

If Pete were able to secure the White House, that would make Chasten the country’s First Man. He appears ready for the glare of publicity, as he has developed a following on Twitter, where he often posts about the couple’s love for one another and the campaign trail. “Teacher, First Gent South Bend, @PeteButtigieg’s husband, @firstdogsSB dad, theater education advocate. Kindness is free – spread it around,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chasten took to Twitter to wish his husband luck in the presidential debate. “You’re ready, @PeteButtigieg. You’ve got this. I love you,” he wrote. Here’s his pre-debate tweet.

People enjoy Chasten’s sense of humor on Twitter. He also posted this tweet before the debate.

Helping Peter pick out a blue tie for the debate pic.twitter.com/9zQwJ9L0ge — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) June 27, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Pete & Chasten Buttigieg Were Married a Year Ago in a Wedding That Included Arcade Games

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have been married for a year. Their wedding sounds like it was quite an event, tailored to their unique personalities. CNN reported that the couple married in June 2018 at a wedding reception that featured arcade games – claw-grabber for Pete and skeeball for Chasten.

On my way to find this cute guy on the trail. Can’t believe it’s been one year. pic.twitter.com/F4lXw67JyZ — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) June 15, 2019

You can see a wedding photo in their New York Times’ wedding announcement. The announcement says that the pair went on their first date to a pub in South Bend where they drank Guinness and ate Scottish eggs. That sealed the deal apparently.

The New York Times wedding announcement says the wedding took place on June 16, 2018; the couple wore “three-piece Ted Baker suits from Nordstrom of differing but complementary shades of blue and matching socks.” They were married by “the Rev. Brian G. Grantz at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James before 200 guests.” The ceremony was streamed live over YouTube and featured a reading of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion giving same-sex couples marriage rights, according to The Times.

Reporter: will your husband play a role in your campaign?

Peter: yeah, I think he’s behind you pic.twitter.com/D5BBoR13gX — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 29, 2019

The former Chasten Gelzman is a 29-year-old former drama teacher, People reports. On May 2, 2019, Chasten tweeted a picture of him and Pete on the cover of Time Magazine, and wrote, “11 years ago, when I came out, I didn’t think there was a place for me in this world. 10 months ago we said ‘I do.’ 1 month ago we said ‘let’s do this.'” You can follow Chasten on Twitter here.

11 years ago, when I came out, I didn’t think there was a place for me in this world.

10 months ago we said “I do.”

1 month ago we said “let’s do this.”

Today: pic.twitter.com/7642YUw40n — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) May 2, 2019

Pete Buttigieg told CNN about his husband, who has become something of a social media sensation, “The thing I love about him, and maybe the thing you love about him, too, is he is the same person whether we are at home folding laundry together, or if he’s in front of a room like this, full of supporters. He’s the exact same person.”

The couple met on a dating app called Hinge.