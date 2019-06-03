Leaked Chicago Police Video Shows Brittany Hill Gunned Down Holding Her 1-Year-Old Baby

Brittany Hill, 24, shielded her baby, saving the 1-year-old’s life, but Hill lost her own to gun violence in Chicago Tuesday. Now, with two men in jail facing charges in connection with her killing, a graphic and horrific video that was part of the Chicago Police Department’s evidence in the murder investigation was leaked and has been shared online.

Heavy has reviewed the full video, which many would find disturbing. Only the edited version from CBS Chicago appears in this post.

The full, unedited video leaked by someone with access to police digital files, has been posted online in a number of locations including Twitter and YouTube.

“We are taking this video release very seriously & working to establish its origin as this family deserves better. 2 men were arrested by CPD last week & this case is now before a criminal court. We have conferred with @CookCountySAO & opened an investigation,” Chicago Police Department spokesman AJ Guglielmi tweeted.

We are taking this video release very seriously & working to establish its origin as this family deserves better. 2 men were arrested by CPD last week & this case is now before a criminal court. We have conferred with @CookCountySAO & opened an investigation. Full statement below https://t.co/yDHSgip1pS pic.twitter.com/KdigGBpI2a — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 3, 2019

The official statement from the CPD reads: “The access, handling and retention of evidence in criminal investigations is of the utmost importance to the Chicago Police Department. The defendants in this case have been arrested in the case and evidence or now before criminal court. As a result of this on authorized video release, we have notified the states attorneys office and also opened an investigation to determine who electronically access the video and whether anything was released or compromised on the CPD’s end.”

Brittany Hill’s 1-year-old daughter survived the attack and Hill’s actions to protect the girl as she faced the violent onslaught have been praised as heroic. https://t.co/p5WwyV1Elz — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 1, 2019

Hill, who was gunned down Tuesday, is seen trying to shield her baby from being hit as gunshots ring out. She tried to escape, runs and then falls on the street while clutching her child to her body. Moments later, a car pulls up and two men jump out and carry her body into a car with her daughter sitting alone in the street. A man walks up and picks up the baby who had gotten to her feet as the car carrying Hill races off.

According to CBS Chicago, the leaked CPD video evidence is from a city CCTV camera. The outlet reported a CPD spokesperson say, “We have notified the state’s attorney’s office and opened an investigation to determine who electronically accessed the video and whether anything was released or compromised.”

Breaking overnight: #ChicagoPolice & @UrbanaPD arrest 23 yo Eric Adams & 39 yo Michael Washington for the heinous murder of Brittany Hill who was shot Tues while holding her young daughter. Hill shielded the infant with her body while being fired upon. Court @ 9a 26th /California pic.twitter.com/hvN2QlRi49 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 30, 2019

Police charged Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, in connection with Hill’s death.

