Christopher J. Morgan: A Tribute to the West Point Cadet Killed in Training Accident

As is evidenced by his photograph, Christopher J. Morgan’s smile was radiated joy. His family, friends, community and all of West Point is mourning his death.

The West Point cadet Class of 2020 died due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident in the U.S. Military Academy’s training area Thursday. Morgan was 22.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him,” West Point wrestling coach Kevin Ward said of the West Orange, New Jersey native.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets, and will be missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, #USMA. Click the link for the full releasehttps://t.co/sz2Yufc9g6 pic.twitter.com/gKdeSMZf4C — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 7, 2019

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Former Air Force ROTC Second Lieutenant, Morgan Was a Law and Legal Studies Major. He Graduated From West Orange High School in 2015. His Goal Was to Work in Homeland Security

Morgan was featured in a story from West Orange Public Schools. He was a Second Lieutenant in the West Orange High School Junior Air Force ROTC program. He graduated in 2015 from West Orange High School and completed one year at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School. He received his appointment to West Point U.S. Military Academy in June 2016.

Morgan was quoted by the schools as saying he was “interested in Political Science, Foreign Affairs, and Global Economy.” He said, “Whether or not I remain in the Army as a career officer, I want to work in Homeland Security.”

Upon graduation from West Point in 2020, Morgan would have been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

A Recruited Athlete, Morgan Was a ‘Standout Member of the West Point Army Wresting Team’

We join @WestPoint_USMA in mourning the passing of Cadet C.J. Morgan. "Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him."@ArmyWP_Wres coach @CoachKWard https://t.co/qgOX7JkDuh — ArmyWestPoint Sports (@GoArmyWestPoint) June 7, 2019

Morgan “excelled in wrestling and football,” competed in the NJSIAA Individual Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City and was co-captain of the West Orange High School football team.

While at the preparatory school, Morgan wrestled successfully and continued to wrestle at West Point.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” coach Ward said.

“Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

A Vigil Will be Held Friday Night at West Point With a Private Funeral Next Week

Listening to CJ’s friends, professors, and teammates is both heart-warming and heart-breaking. Please join me to reflect upon a life well-lived, a life that brought such joy, and a life that brought so much love to all those fortunate to have known him. https://t.co/6Il6XUZqJX — @Dean_USMA (@DeanUsma) June 7, 2019

The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan tonight. A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service will be held at the academy next week.

The dean of the academy, Brigadier General Cindy Jebb, wrote, “Listening to CJ’s friends, professors, and teammates is both heart-warming and heart-breaking. Please join me to reflect upon a life well-lived, a life that brought such joy, and a life that brought so much love to all those fortunate to have known him.”