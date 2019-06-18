Cops: Mom ‘Intentionally’ Drove Into Kalamazoo River With 2 Children Inside, 2 Bodies Found

Crews were searching for a second child in what police say is a suspected murder-suicide in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning. Police are saying a mother “intentionally” drove her car into a river with her two children inside. The bodies of the mother and one child have been recovered.

On Monday night just before 11 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a call about two young girls upset and frantically trying to find their uncle. When police arrived at a Walgreens to speak to the girls, and when they were reunited with their uncle, police were told initially that a “family member” had driven her vehicle into the Kalamazoo River.

“Officers were also advised; the mother had her two children inside the vehicle when it plunged into the river.”

It was reported by Michigan Live that the two girls may have escaped from the car but that two children were still inside.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department said officers began looking for a the area where this could have occurred; Verburg Park off from Paterson St. with a boat. Within a few minutes of being in the water, officers located a submerged vehicle. A few minutes later two victims were located.

The Kalamazoo Forensics Crime Lab responded to process the scene. The Michigan State Police Dive Team was also asked to assist with the recovery of the vehicle and a possible third victim. At this time, the investigation is continuing. The identities of all the victims are being held until a positive identification can be made, along with family notification.

Kalamazoo police offered “condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss.”

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911.