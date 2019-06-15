Shooting Reported at Costco in Corona, California [LIVE VIDEO]

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at a Costco in Corona, California tonight. Here’s what we know so far.

The possible shooting was reported at a Costco in Corona, California on the 400 block of McKinley. There may be at least one to three injured, but it’s unconfirmed at this time. Fox LA reported that one person might have been killed, but that is also unconfirmed. Reports released early after a shooting are often vague and may be corrected later as more information comes in.

Corona Police have said that the shooting incident is “stabilized” and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting incident at the Costco in Corona has been stabilized. There is no apparent threat to our community from any outstanding persons. We will release more information as we work to confirm the facts. #coronacostcoshooting — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 15, 2019

ABC 7 reported that multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots while shopping at the Costco. It’s located at 480 N. McKinley. Costco employees are standing outside their store, waiting for word from the police on what they can do next.

Costco employees stand outside their store in the Corona Hills shopping center after the shooting inside. pic.twitter.com/NoVA7UnWpk — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) June 15, 2019

There is a large police response at the Costco.

#BREAKING Shooting investigation at Costco in Corona. Unconfirmed reports that one person was killed. Large police presence in place. pic.twitter.com/HaNl1my4K3 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 15, 2019

People with friends and family at Costco have turned to social media to share what’s happening.

Worst call of my life my mom and sister went to Costco and I have my nieces and nephew with me and there was a fucking shooting inside Costco in corona ! What is going on this world !!! Absolutely nothing is safe ! Hold your loved ones tight. Thank god they are okay 😢 — Cindy H.🌱✨ (@tinyC_) June 15, 2019

My moms boyfriend was in Costco when the shooting happen in Corona. I hope everyone in that store is okay. I hate guns and pray that no one is ever in that situation. — f*ck I (@xcvret) June 15, 2019

Here’s a look at the police presence at Costco right now.

Apparently a shooting right by me & Lynnie at Costco in Corona. Becareful my Riverside fam stay away from the area tonight pic.twitter.com/l3sC1VQn2i — EMUHLEET (@EMUHLEET) June 15, 2019

