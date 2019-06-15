Shooting Reported at Costco in Corona, California [LIVE VIDEO]

Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at a Costco in Corona, California tonight. Here’s what we know so far.
The possible shooting was reported at a Costco in Corona, California on the 400 block of McKinley. There may be at least one to three injured, but it’s unconfirmed at this time. Fox LA reported that one person might have been killed, but that is also unconfirmed. Reports released early after a shooting are often vague and may be corrected later as more information comes in.
Corona Police have said that the shooting incident is “stabilized” and there is no threat to the community.
ABC 7 reported that multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots while shopping at the Costco. It’s located at 480 N. McKinley. Costco employees are standing outside their store, waiting for word from the police on what they can do next.
Here is the location of the Costco:
There is a large police response at the Costco.
This is a developing story.