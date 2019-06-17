WATCH: Video Shows Suspect in Dallas Active Shooter Scare

BREAKING: Video shows suspect after shots fired near federal building in downtown Dallas. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Wz1wymGJVM — Gillian Hughes (@GillianNHughes) June 17, 2019

Video shows the suspect in a frightening Dallas active shooter incident downtown near the federal courthouse. No one was injured, and the gunman is in custody. The video shows the suspect was heavily armed and wearing what appears to be body armor and a mask. The gunman fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

You can see additional videos and photos throughout this article. The Dallas Police Department confirmed there was an active shooter incident. “Active Shooter Incident Downtown Dallas: There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police also wrote on the morning of June 17, 2019: “This is still an active scene in downtown Dallas. The Bomb Squad is examining the suspect’s vehicle for precautionary reasons. The Bomb Squad is preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect’s vehicle.”

There were concerns of a bomb threat, so the Founders Square office building was evacuated.

Dogs Were Checking Vehicles After Authorities Apprehended the Active Shooter Suspect

Tom Fox, a Dallas Morning News photographer, witnessed the shooting. According to the newspaper, he saw a “man in a mask parked on the corner of Jackson and Griffin streets. He ran and then stopped in the street to pick something off the ground.”

According to the newspaper, Fox says the man “then began shooting at the courthouse and cracked the glass of the door.”

The suspect’s identity was not yet released, nor was his motive.