Dallas Active Shooter: Gunman Stopped at Courthouse

A Dallas active shooter suspect was stopped by federal law enforcement after opening fire near the downtown courthouse, making for a frightening morning that ended with no citizens or law enforcement officers hurt.

The suspect’s name is not yet known. However, video that emerged from a Fox 4 viewer named Lane Brown shows a man who appears to be the gunman wearing a mask and tactical gear as he ran around the parking lot with a weapon. Several videos captured the gunman and the sounds of gunfire. You can watch them below.

Here’s what you need to know about the Dallas active shooter:

Video Shows a Heavily Armed Gunman Possibly Wearing Body Armor

The video that aired on Fox 4 paints a frightening scene that has become too familiar across America; it shows the suspect near the federal courthouse carrying what looks like a rifle. The active shooter suspect fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Here was a second video that shows the gunman and captures the sounds of gunfire.

Fox 4, which ran the video, says it came from a viewer named Lane Brown. Another video from Brown published by Fox 4 showed the suspect being loaded into an ambulance.

A witness told The Dallas Morning News that he saw the gunman fire at the building with an assault rifle from the middle of the street.

Dallas Police Confirmed an Active Shooter Incident Downtown

The Dallas Police Department confirmed there was an active shooter incident and said that federal officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. “Active Shooter Incident Downtown Dallas: There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police also wrote the following tweet on the morning of June 17, 2019, explaining that they were planning on blowing up the active shooter suspect’s vehicle: “This is still an active scene in downtown Dallas. The Bomb Squad is examining the suspect’s vehicle for precautionary reasons. The Bomb Squad is preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect’s vehicle

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely wrote on Twitter, “Shots fired outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas this morning….This went out as an active shooter. Dallas Police have a person in custody. No reports of injuries.

There were concerns of a bomb threat, so the Founders Square office building was evacuated.

A Dozen Rounds of Gunfire Were Heard, Reports Say

A lot of gunfire was exchanged, according to journalists’ reports. Whitely also wrote, “Law enforcement using dogs to check vehicles around the federal courthouse after capturing an active shooter outside the building. Despite at least a dozen rounds of gunfire, no reports of injuries.”

Tom Fox, a Dallas Morning News photographer, was there when the gunman arrived. According to the newspaper, he saw a “a man in a mask parked on the corner of Jackson and Griffin streets. He ran and then stopped in the street to pick something off the ground.”

According to the newspaper, Fox says the man “then began shooting at the courthouse and cracked the glass of the door.”

The suspect’s motivation was not clear.