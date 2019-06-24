Semi Near Dallas Federal Building Causes Street Closures

Dallas Police were closing streets and evacuating some areas near the Earle Cabell Federal Building. According to a post from the ATF Dallas, the concern revolves around a suspicious vehicle – a semi truck – that was pulled up next to the building.

According to CBS Dallas, the vehicle in question is “a suspicious 18-wheeler.” The truck is located in the 1100 block of Commerce Street, the television station reported.

The ATF Dallas confirmed that the situation involved a vehicle, posting a photo of the semi, and writing, “Federal Protective Service states a 3-block area around the unattended vehicle has been evacuated. Law enforcement responding to assist @DHSgov #FPS include @DallasPD @DallasFireRes_q @FBIDallas @USMarshalsHQ. The public and employees of #EarleCabell are asked to avoid the area.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Evacuation of Some Buildings in Downtown Dallas Comes Just Days After an Active Shooter Scare

Additional street closers: eastbound Commerce Street to Akard Street; both directions on Jackson Street from Austin to Akard St.. pic.twitter.com/0EodrCHFKd — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 24, 2019

Police clearly are taking no chances since, just a few days ago, an active shooter fired a weapon at the building’s door before he was killed by law enforcement. That man was identified as Brian Clyde, a 22-year-old Texas man who posted about guns and ammunition on Facebook.

“Some buildings in the vicinity are being asked to evacuate for precautionary reasons. Also, please follow the directions of officer in your downtown commute and do not cross those area marked off. It’s for your own safety,” Dallas Police wrote on Twitter. “Additional street closers: eastbound Commerce Street to Akard Street; both directions on Jackson Street from Austin to Akard St. All media helicopters please keep clear of the downtown police activity and more importantly do not live stream. It’s for the safety of all involved.”

Some buildings in the vicinity are being asked to evacuate for precautionary reasons. Also, please follow the directions of officer in your downtown commute and do not cross those area marked off. It’s for your own safety. pic.twitter.com/3iqjNmGUmi — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 24, 2019

Dallas PD released a list of these street closures:

“The following streets will be shut down until further notice:

MAIN ST/AKARD

FIELD ST/GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN/MAIN ST

GRIFFIN/JACKSON.”

This post will be updated when more is learned.