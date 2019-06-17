Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport Delays, Weather [JUNE 16]

Some arriving flights were delayed more than 3 hours at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on June 16, 2019 due to bad weather. Others were cancelled, leading to extremely frustrated travelers.

“The status information provided on this site indicates general airport conditions; it is not flight-specific,” reported the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. “Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.”

The site continues, “Due to WEATHER / THUNDERSTORMS, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport, Dallas-Ft Worth, TX (DFW). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 3 hours and 44 minutes… Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected. Arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.” You can get real-time information on delays here.

Travelers Complained About the Delays on Twitter

Frustrated travelers took to Twitter to complain about the situation at DFW Airport. “DFW to DEN flight cancelled, rebooked to 10:45pm tomorrow, no idea what to do about my bag or a hotel, 60 min wait on phone, also in line at airport. I’ve got unplanned 28 hrs in Dallas with no clean clothes or place to sleep,” wrote one man.

The airport responded, “We’re sorry to hear about all the trouble you’ve had today, Mark. If you do end up staying with us this evening, please let us know if you need anything such as a blanket or pillow. We can also direct you to some comfy areas to relax.”

“since @DFWAirport decided to cancel a flight the night before off predicted weather, the two-day countdown starts once again :-)” another person write on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Why are flights being cancelled for tomorrow? Airline says ‘for reasons outside of their control.’ Is this an issue for all airlines?” The airport responded, “in this case, we would recommend for you to contact your airline to inquire on this, as they will have the most accurate information about a flight’s cancellation.”

Another frustrated traveler wrote, “I’d really appreciate it if @AmericanAir or @DFWAirport would lift the ‘no-ground-ops.’ No bad weather west of Dallas. We’ve been delayed since our 1:30pm scheduled takeoff. Sitting on the plane since 2:45pm. Logistics isn’t hard unless you make it.” Another man wrote, “@AmericanAir can y’all bring out the snacks and drinks for AA 1771 at B12 at @DFWAirport Almost 6 hours delayed. 😰.”

The airport explained on June 16, 2019, “⛈️⛈️ As thunderstorms pass through the metroplex, ramps have been temporarily closed due to lightning near the airport. If you are traveling today, please keep in contact with your airline regarding your flight status.” DFW Airport’s website can be found here.

The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote that motorists in the area were stopping under freeway underpasses in the area to avoid hail.

There are reports of motorists stopping under underpasses on I-35 in Bell County to avoid hail. This is very dangerous as it blocks traffic, and forces other motorists to have to stop suddenly. Instead, get off the interstate at the next exit and pull off the road. #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/nyjpX3MAel — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 17, 2019

The NWS office was reporting severe thunderstorms in the area, writing on the evening of June 16, “Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rockdale TX, Cameron TX, Salado TX until 9:15 PM CDT.” Dallas County experienced a tornado warning earlier in the day.

