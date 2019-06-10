David Ortiz’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On the night of Sunday, June 9th former Boston Red Sox star, David Ortiz was shot at a Dominican Republic bar.

According to Ortiz’s father, he underwent surgery but is said to be in stable condition and recovering.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz told ESPN. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son.”

According to ESPN, one of the doctors who performed the surgery on Ortiz told a local television station that he is out of danger.

Initial reports from Heavy said David Ortiz was a subject of an attempted robbery but officials later said that it was not believed to be a robbery and the investigation is still on-going.

Ortiz, who is also known as “Big Papi” has a wife and three children.

Here’s what you need to know about Big Papi’s family:

1. Ortiz’s Mother Died in a Car Crash in January 2002

According to USA Today, David Ortiz’s mother died in a car crash in 2002 at the age of 46. Ortiz sports a tattoo resembling his mother on his biceps.

Along with Ortiz’s devout faith, Ortiz credits his mother whenever he is asked about why he points up to the sky each time he hits a home run.

“I do it normally, just to thank God and thanks to my mom, too,” Ortiz told USA Today.

“It’s always a hard day for me today because 18 years to go [sic] god take you to a better place feel like it was yesterday ….. mom you always going to be in my heart,” Ortiz said in an Instagram post on Dominican Mother’s Day.

2. Ortiz Met His Wife, Tiffany in 1996

While playing for Class A minor league team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 1996 he met his future wife, Tiffany, per Sports Illustrated.

The two have two kids, and Ortiz has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Because Tiffany is a born and raised Wisconsin-nite, Ortiz adopted Green Bay as one of his American hometowns. The couple bought a house just south of the city, as Big Papi started to immerse himself within the Packer fan-base.

Ortiz and Tiffany planned on getting a divorce in 2013, per the Boston Globe, but the couple reconciled and stayed together.

3. Ortiz’s Son Posted a Heartfelt Message on His Instagram

Aside from Ortiz’s father, Leo, who has handled the majority of the media coverage on Ortiz’s shooting, his son D’Angelo is among the first of his family to speak out on Ortiz’s life-threatening situation.

“Pops, I Love [you] there is nobody stronger then u it’s only a matter of days till ur up running around doing [your] thing again. I love [you], pops, endlessly, and everybody is praying for you right now. Love you,” D’Angelo’s Instagram post reads.

Fellow professional MLB player, Shane Victorino responded to D’Angelo’s message.

“Love ya kid,” Victorino’s comment said.

D’Angelo has taken after his dad and has developed a relationship with the game Ortiz became a legend in.

4. Ortiz Has Two Daughters, Jessica & Alex

Happy and proud dad

At my baby girl graduation… pic.twitter.com/O452zI5zVk — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) July 5, 2014

Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany, had two children, D’Angelo and Alexandra. Alexandra was born in 2001 and D’Angelo was born in 2004.

Ortiz’s first-born, Jessica, was from a previous relationship. She was born in 1996.

Jessica graduated high school in 2014, as Ortiz posted a celebration post to Twitter when she graduated.

“Happy and proud dad At my baby girl graduation…,” the post read.

Ortiz’s youngest daughter, Alex sang the national anthem at Ortiz’s final home-opener for the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

According to MLB.com, Ortiz was overcome with emotion by his daughter’s surprise performance.

A special pregame moment at today's #FenwayOpener. https://t.co/pTCz2QhVV3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2016

“It was a surprise, a beautiful surprise,” Ortiz said. “At some point, you start thinking about your kids and the way you raise your kids and everything that you’ve been through. I got caught into those memories, and it was beautiful.”

5. Ortiz’s Father, Leo Ortiz, Has Kind of Been the Point-Man for the Media Regarding Ortiz’s Condition

Big Papi’s dad, Leo Ortiz has taken on the responsibility as the communication point-man communicating Ortiz’s condition to media in the United States and in the Dominican Republic.

According to WCVB, Leo Ortiz talked to local Dominican media saying that his son will be around “for a long time yet.”

Leo Ortiz has been the main source for ESPN, as well as the mass amount of local media in the Dominican Republic.

Leo Ortiz has been the main source for ESPN, as well as the mass amount of local media in the Dominican Republic.

Leo, born Americo Enrique Ortiz, also played professional baseball. According to a previous Heavy report, Leo played professional and semi-professional baseball in the Dominican Republic.

He encouraged his son to play baseball at an early age. He even offered his own analysis of Ortiz’s play in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.

“I know he plays relaxed, I know David’s style of baseball. If he feels relaxed, I feel relaxed,” he explained. “David does not fear any pitcher. I knew if someone was going to get a hit, it was going to be David.”