DC Gay Pride Parade Shooting Reports Hit Social Media

Gay Pride participants are swarming the #CosmosClub in DC as rumors of shooting spread in the crowd. #DCPride pic.twitter.com/yLWeoS1zdy — Fabrice Houdart (@HoudartUN) June 8, 2019

There were reports of a possible shooting at or near the Gay Pride parade in Washington D.C., but they had not yet been confirmed by authorities. Videos showed people running in a panic.

100 Americans are killed by guns every day so of course people are running for their lives. This isn't how we should have to celebrate #DCPride pic.twitter.com/9X8RhrmNoE — Jay Franzone (@JayFranzone) June 8, 2019

According to its Twitter page, Capital Pride Alliance “produces the Pride Celebration in the Nation’s Capital.” That organization’s page confirmed there was an “incident” but did not provide specifics, writing, “There was a reported incident in Dupont Circle during the Capital Pride Parade. The police are assessing the situation and will make a determination of how best to proceed.”

The page wrote: “Please stay calm and get to safety.”

There was a reported incident in Dupont Circle during the Capital Pride Parade. The police are assessing the situation and will make a determination of how best to proceed. — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) June 8, 2019

The organization Pride Fund wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: Reports of shots fired and injuries at DC gay Pride Parade. Mass panic as crowd disperses quickly. Heavy police presence responding. This as the 3rd anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches next week.”

BREAKING: Reports of shots fired and injuries at DC gay Pride Parade. Mass panic as crowd disperses quickly. Heavy police presence responding. This as the 3rd anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches next week. @cnnbrk @msnbc pic.twitter.com/ZNfyRXhjjE — Pride Fund (@Pride_Fund) June 8, 2019

Reports of shots fired or a shooting erupted on social media on the evening of June 8, 2019. Sometimes such reports end up being false alarms.

People reported hearing what they thought were shots:

Defffinitely heard at least 2 shots. I was at Panera bread #DCPride — Chantelligence (@ceeGema) June 8, 2019

There Were Reports of a Stampede as People Fled in Panic

Gunshots at #DuPontCircle halts #DCpride parade. People upset, shaken, barriers broke with stampede. People were running and screaming. pic.twitter.com/RqDmeoiFo8 — JD Humphreys (@jdhumphreys) June 8, 2019

On Twitter, people reported a stampede at the parade as people responded to possible gunshots and ran in a panic:

“My brother was marching in the #DCPride parade when people heard something similar to gunshots. People now running and taking cover,” wrote Mark Stitz, KMTV meteorologist.

Reports of a shooting at DC Pride. Please be safe. https://t.co/2T2zsRdav6 — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) June 8, 2019

