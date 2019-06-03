Del Amo Fashion Center Mall: Reported Shooting in Torrance (VIDEO)

On June 3, at around 3 p.m. PT, authorities confirmed reports of a shooting at Del Amo Fashion Center Mall in Torrance, California. The mall, located on 3525 West Carson Street, was placed on lockdown shortly after 4 p.m. PT, while employees and shoppers were quickly evacuated. Authorities have confirmed that one victim has been shot and transferred to a nearby hospital hospital.

As the Torrance Police Department quickly responded to the call, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Torrance, confirmed that law enforcement officials were on the scene and for people to avoid the South Bay’s surrounding area, which is located about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Officers and SWAT are covering the area and according to the Torrance PD, detective are conducting a search to find the suspected shooter.

There has been a shooting at the Del Amo mall in Torrance. The mall is being evacuated. Torrance PD and law enforcement from across the South Bay are on the scene. Please avoid the area and stay safe. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 3, 2019

Graphic video was posted online from the Del Amo Mall’s food court of a potential victim of the suspected shooter.

Del Amo Mall in Torrance. Stay away from the area and be safe. Shooter is still out per @TorrancePD

Video: @johntuedaniel pic.twitter.com/pFZWINr6CZ — JohnCendanuuuuhhh (@JohnCendana_) June 3, 2019

Those in the area were also documenting the scene outside the mall in which police and authorities have taken over to investigate and look for the suspected shooter, who reportedly has yet to be caught. This is a developing story, and information will be updated as it comes in. Currently, there are reports of one person being shot, while the suspect is still at large.

No one go to Del Amo mall right now, they have an active shooter. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/cZ4LPpFusm — ash (@asepulveda1010) June 3, 2019

Amiq Kamal, who owns a perfume business at the mall, told the Daily Breeze the he helped aid a man who was shot in the neck. After hearing a loud bang, Kamal saw people running and screaming. There were two men helping someone on the floor and he went to see what happened.

5 helicopters circling around Del Amo Mall and some of them are going lower…. I hope they catch the person ASAP…. pic.twitter.com/IyMhhLviKs — ▪️gaby▫️ (@gabyxlifeee) June 3, 2019

As the breaking news story continues to collect information, KCAL/CBS has a live feed view from the Del Amo Mall. Based on videos shared on Twitter, it appears there are five helicopters surrounding the mall to help search for the suspected shooter.

5 helicopters circling around Del Amo Mall and some of them are going lower…. I hope they catch the person ASAP…. pic.twitter.com/IyMhhLviKs — ▪️gaby▫️ (@gabyxlifeee) June 3, 2019

As of 4:45 p.m. PT, the Del Amo Mall was still on lockdown.

Del Amo Mall still on lockdown #Torrance pic.twitter.com/BTS7bvcwsI — Anne Prenatt Green (@greenswede82) June 3, 2019

A description of the suspected shooter released by the Torrance PD reads “The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect to possibly be a male Hispanic adult, 20-25 years of age, shaved head wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts.”

Del Amo Fashion Center is still currently on lockdown. T P D is on the scene clearing the area. The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect to possibly be a male Hispanic adult, 20-25 years of age, shaved head wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts. — Torrance CA (@TorranceCA) June 3, 2019

READ NEXT: Roman Atwood Shares Details of His Mother’s Susan Anne Christman’s Sudden Death