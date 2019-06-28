Second Democratic Debate: Best Memes, Tweets & Reactions

Tonight, June 27, 2019, was the second Democratic debate. From Pete Buttigieg calling out Republican Christians, to Kamala Harris taking on Joe Biden, to Biden freaking out about Bernie Sanders’ hand, there were a lot of moments to remember. Here’s a look back at what happened, shared through the best memes and tweets about the debate.

This first tweet might sum up the debate well:

Some people liked how Joe Biden went after Trump almost immediately.

Biden coming for Trump 5 mins in #DemDebate2 — Justin Wilson 🌴☀️ (@JustinTyler2016) June 28, 2019

And Pete Buttigieg won the contest for who spoke Spanish first.

Pete Buttigieg first candidate to speak Spanish tonight. Who had that on the bingo card? #DemDebate2 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 28, 2019

Others had no idea who some of the candidates were.

I have literally never seen this guy before #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/g3IzhcvVDD — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 28, 2019

The “pass the torch” comment will be remembered.

"Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans when he said it 32 years ago." @RepSwalwell taking the first shot at the frontrunner in #DemDebate — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 28, 2019

And Bernie’s expressions will be tough to forget.

Call 911 Bernie just murdered someone on stage #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/4cL57UlFIX — Caitlin almost attorney at law (@tiredlawkid) June 28, 2019

Things got out of hand quick, but it was entertaining.

And Marianne Williamson caught some attention.

If 2016 was any indication Marianne Williamson is going to be president. #DemDebate2 — Jonathon Van Maren (@JVanMaren) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris did a great job tonight. Her fight with Biden was fire.

Kamala is pretty damn good at this! #DemDebate2 — Bernie’s Old Towne Media 🥀🇺🇸 (@crazybenghazi04) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris is EVERYTHING. Who else would love to see @realDonaldTrump locked in the ring with her? #DemDebate2 #2020DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/5aENTgmSdh — 🤔👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤷🏿‍♂️ (@Jays_Go_Bye) June 28, 2019

And that moment when Buttigieg called out Republican Christians on their hypocrisy…

thank you for calling out the CHRISTIAN HYPOCRISY of the @GOP's immigration policies, Pete!#DemDebate / #DemDebate2 — Impeachment Begins 7/17™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) June 28, 2019

You know it’s serious when Bernie combs his hair #DemDebate2 — Heather (@pressec_heather) June 28, 2019

Then there was this moment between Biden and Bernie.

Joe Biden vs. Bernie’s fingers. pic.twitter.com/qW5yAAJ6b2 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 28, 2019

Biden is starting to flip out 😂#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/lnpn2dt19A — Deplorable American (@Red_White__Blue) June 28, 2019

Biden certainly was the source of a lot of anger.

Damn, even bland white dude going after Biden rn lmao #DemDebate2 — Petty is Praxis (@rtyson82) June 28, 2019

But at some points, it was Kamala Harris who stole the show.

But Andrew Yang didn’t wear a tie and that got a lot of attention (along with his unique UBI idea.)

This did happen quite a lot:

And maybe Marianne Williamson will be the surprise candidate who takes everything.

She’s going to fuck around and win the whole thing y’all better be careful with this one #DemDebate2 #DemocratDebate https://t.co/Kr4C1S98jz — “pleasingly plump” (@jasminetnicole) June 28, 2019

Her comment here was amusing.

Marianne Williamson’s First Act in Office: Call New Zealand Prime Minister and Say ‘Girlfriend, You Are So On’#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/MTqAfgF2Yd — IntolerantLiberal❤️✊🏾 (@Mommy_Maven) June 28, 2019

I want WHATEVER Marianne Williamson is having! #demdebate2 pic.twitter.com/b1OrYHlOPB — megan thee clydesdale 🏁 (@ms_issa_bae) June 28, 2019

Then there was Bernie’s moment after the debate.

