Democratic Debate Schedule: Dates, Times & Lineup for Miami Debates

The first set of Democratic debates are taking place in Miami this week, and more debates are scheduled to follow. Here’s a look at the Democratic debate schedule over the next couple days.

The first Democratic debate is Wednesday, June 26, 2019. It will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and last until 11 p.m. Eastern.

The first debate will be broadcast on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

The debate can also be streamed on NBCNews.com for free, MSNBC.com, Telemundo digital platforms, or the NBC News app.

The lineup for the first debate will be: Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, and Elizabeth Warren.

The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and Jose Diaz-Balart.

The second Democratic debate is Thursday, June 27, 2019. The second debate will start at 9 p.m. Eastern and is also scheduled to last until 11 p.m. Eastern.

The second debate will also be broadcast on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

The lineup for the second debate will be: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

The second debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and Jose Diaz-Balart.

We won’t see the following candidates at either debate: Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, Wayne Messam, and Mike Gravel. Bullock has qualified for the second set of Democratic debates, but he didn’t qualify in time for the first set. Bullock is going to host his own televised town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire during the debates, Politico reported. These won’t be televised at the same time as the debates, but they’ll happen just before the debates.

After this week, the next debates will be July 30 and 31 in Detroit and then September 12 and 13.