How to Watch the June 26 Democratic Debate on Telemundo in Spanish

The Spanish-language network Telemundo is co-hosting the Democratic debate tonight on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. This is the first time that a Spanish-language outlet has co-hosted a debate in the Democratic primaries, so tonight is going to be a big deal for the network. If you’re interested in watching on Telemundo in Spanish. You can watch in the embedded video above or on TV. Read on for details.

Telemundo’s broadcast officially begins at 8:55 p.m. Eastern (7:55 p.m. Central and 5:55 p.m. Pacific.) To find out what channel Telemundo is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Telemundo is on in your region.

You can also watch on Telemundo online at this link. The online broadcast will also begin at 8:55 p.m. Eastern.

Telemundo is also offering an option to watch through their app. The app requires a TV subscription to use.

Candidates were able to qualify by either raising donations from 65,000 donors (and a minimum of 200 per state from 20 states) or polling at 1 percent in qualified polls that ended two weeks before the debates. The candidates for tonight are Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke, John Delaney, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Jay Inslee.

The candidates’ positions on stage were determined based on their polls, so that the top polling candidates would be in the center of the stage. That’s why Warren was in the center of the stage tonight. The lineup from left to right tonight is de Blasio, Ryan, Castro, Booker, Warren, O’Rourke, Klobuchar, Gabbard, Inslee, and Delaney.