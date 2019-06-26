Democratic Polls 2020: Joe Biden Leads Field of Candidates

As the first Democratic debates take place in Miami, the polls become more and more important as the party begins the journey to naming a nominee to compete against President Donald Trump in 2020. Joe Biden currently leads the field of candidates in most polls, while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are next in line. With the first primaries not taking place until February 2020, there is still plenty of time for candidates to gain or lose favor with voters.

Keep in mind, these polls were conducted prior to the first Democratic debate. The majority of candidates are hoping to use the debates as a catalyst to gain ground on Biden. The polls do play a role in the Democratic debates as 20 candidates made the minimum polling threshold required to participate.

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden has an average lead of 15.1 percentage points over Sanders and a 19.2 percentage point lead over Warren in the current polling numbers. It is important to note that Warren has gained ground in recent polls. Warren topped Sanders for second in polls conducted by the Economist and Monmouth.

Ultimately, the goal of the Democratic nomination process is to find a candidate who is best to compete against Trump. A recent Emerson poll showed the top three Democratic candidates led Trump in a potential 2020 matchup. Biden and Sanders led Trump by 10 percentage points, while Warren had an eight percentage point advantage.

Here is a look at the latest Democratic presidential polls.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Real Clear Politics Average

Real Clear Politics keeps a running average of the latest Democratic presidential candidate polls. The average includes data from eight polls. The Economist/YouGov poll conducted June 22-25, an Emerson poll conducted June 21-24, the Politico poll conducted June 17-23, the Monmouth poll conducted June 12-17, The Hill poll conducted June 14-15, the USA Today poll conducted June 11-15, the Fox News poll conducted June 9-12 and the Quinnipiac poll conducted June 6-10.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 32.0 Bernie Sanders 16.9 Elizabeth Warren 12.8 Kamala Harris 7.0 Pete Buttigieg 6.6 Beto O’Rourke 3.3 Cory Booker 2.3 Andrew Yang 1.3 Amy Klobuchar 0.9 Tulsi Gabbard 0.8 Julian Castro 0.8 Tim Ryan 0.6 Steve Bullock 0.5 Kristen Gillibrand 0.5

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Five Thirty Eight/Morning Consult

Five Thirty Eight collaborated with Morning Consult to ask Democratic voters who they would likely vote for if today were the primary. The results were released prior to the first Democratic debate on June 26.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 35.5 Bernie Sanders 18.0 Elizabeth Warren 12.1 Kamala Harris 6.2 Pete Buttigieg 6.2 Beto O’Rourke 3.9 Cory Booker 2.9 Andrew Yang 1.0 Amy Klobuchar 0.9 Julian Castro 0.6 Kristen Gillibrand 0.6 Tulsi Gabbard 0.5 John Hickenlooper 0.3 Bill de Blasio 0.3 Tim Ryan 0.3 Jay Inslee 0.3 John Delaney 0.2 Michael Bennet 0.2 Marianne Williamson 0.2 Eric Swalwell 0.1

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Economist/YouGov

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted June 22-25.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 25 Elizabeth Warren 19 Bernie Sanders 15 Kamala Harris 7 Pete Buttigieg 6 Beto O’Rourke 3 Tulsi Gabbard 3 Cory Booker 1 Andrew Yang 1 Steve Bullock 1 Kristen Gillibrand 1 Julian Castro 1 Amy Klobuchar 0 Tim Ryan 0

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Emerson

The Emerson poll was conducted June 21-24. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 34 Bernie Sanders 27 Elizabeth Warren 14 Kamala Harris 7 Pete Buttigieg 6 Cory Booker 3 Beto O’Rourke 1 Andrew Yang 1 Amy Klobuchar 1 Kristen Gillibrand 1 Tulsi Gabbard 0 Julian Castro 0 Tim Ryan 0 Steve Bullock 0

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Politico/Morning Consult

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted June 17-23. The margin of error is 1 percentage point.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 38 Bernie Sanders 19 Elizabeth Warren 13 Pete Buttigieg 7 Kamala Harris 6 Beto O’Rourke 4 Cory Booker 3 Andrew Yang 2 Amy Klobuchar 1 Tulsi Gabbard 1 Julian Castro 1 Tim Ryan 1 Steve Bullock 1 Kristen Gillibrand 1

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: Monmouth

The Monmouth poll was conducted on June 12-17. The margin of error is 5.6 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 32 Elizabeth Warren 15 Bernie Sanders 14 Kamala Harris 8 Pete Buttigieg 5 Beto O’Rourke 3 Cory Booker 2 Andrew Yang 2 Amy Klobuchar 1 Tulsi Gabbard 1 Julian Castro 0 Tim Ryan 0 Steve Bullock 0 Kristen Gillibrand 0

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: The Hill/HarrisX

The Hill/HarrisX poll was conducted June 14-15. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 35 Bernie Sanders 13 Elizabeth Warren 7 Beto O’Rourke 6 Kamala Harris 5 Pete Buttigieg 4 Cory Booker 3 Julian Castro 2 Amy Klobuchar 1 Tim Ryan 1 Steve Bullock 1 Kristen Gillibrand 0 Andrew Yang 0 Tulsi Gabbard 0

Democratic Presidential Candidate Poll: USA Today/Suffolk

The USA Today/Suffolk poll was conducted on June 11-15. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 30 Bernie Sanders 15 Elizabeth Warren 10 Pete Buttigieg 9 Kamala Harris 8 Beto O’Rourke 2 Cory Booker 2 Andrew Yang 1 Julian Castro 1 Tim Ryan 1 Steve Bullock 1 Kristen Gillibrand 0 Amy Klobuchar 0 Tulsi Gabbard 0

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump Poll: Emerson

Emerson conducted a matchup poll on June 21-24 posing Joe Biden against President Donald Trump. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Joe Biden 55 Donald Trump 45

Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump Poll: Emerson

Emerson conducted a matchup poll on June 21-24 posing Bernie Sanders against President Donald Trump. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Bernie Sanders 55 Donald Trump 45

Elizabeth Warren vs. Donald Trump Poll: Emerson

Emerson conducted a matchup poll on June 21-24 posing Elizabeth Warren against President Donald Trump. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.