WATCH: Second NBC Democratic Presidential Debate [FULL VIDEO]

The second Democratic primary Presidential debate has just concluded. But don’t worry – if you didn’t get to watch the whole thing, you haven’t lost your chance. You can watch the entire debate in the embedded video above. (Note: This video is a live stream that converts to a fully rewatchable video a few minutes after the debate and the live stream ends.)

This second debate aired on June 27, 2019 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern. The event was hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. The moderators were Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Madow, and Jose Dia-Balart.

The first hour was moderated by Holt and Guthrie, along with commentary from Diaz-Balart. The second hour was moderated by Holt with the help of Todd and Maddow.

Candidates were able to qualify by either raising donations from 65,000 donors (and a minimum of 200 per state from 20 states) or polling at 1 percent in qualified polls that ended two weeks before the debates. The candidates who are in tonight’s debate are Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, John Hickenlooper, Pete Buttigieg, Eric Swalwell, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Michael Bennet.

The DNC randomly drew names for who would attend the debates from two groups: those who polled 2 percent or higher and those who polled below 2 percent. This was an attempt to make sure the debates weren’t too lopsided, but it didn’t seem to quite work out. Tonight’s debate had four out five of the highest polling candidates – everyone except Elizabeth Warren, who was in last night’s debate.

The candidates’ positions on stage tonight were determined based on their polls, so that the top polling candidates would be in the center of the stage. That’s why Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were in the center of the stage tonight. The lineup from left to right tonight is Williamson, Hickenlooper, Yang, Buttigieg, Biden, Sanders, Harris, Gillibrand, Bennet, and Swalwell.

Tonight was the first time that Biden and Sanders shared the stage, making it a debate that no one wanted to miss.

Last night, Tulsi Gabbard appeared to be the breakout star of the debate. Her name was the most-searched of all the candidates’ names during the debate, and she won numerous online polls asking who won the debate last night. Many who had never heard of Gabbard before walked away from the debate wanting to know more about her. FiveThirtyEight noted that she even edged out Cory Booker in search traffic. And Meghan McCain tweeted during the debate: “Tulsi and I literally couldn’t disagree on more (and she fundraised off of my name for calling her out on her relationship with Assad) BUT so far she’s coming across the most composed and authentic.”

For some reason, The Young Turks did not include Tulsi as an option in their poll on Twitter about who did better. But Ron Paul had a lot of great things to say about Tulsi on YouTube right before the debate began.

