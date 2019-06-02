DeWayne Craddock: Pictures Show Cameras in Home Windows

Virginia Beach mass shooter DeWayne Craddock remains an elusive figure whose motive is unclear. However, one odd detail has emerged: Pictures showing cameras erected in the shooter’s home.

Authorities have not discussed these cameras (the police chief said on June 2 that he wouldn’t release what, if anything, authorities recovered in the killer’s home), and neighbors told media outlets they wrote them off as Craddock wanting to make sure his car didn’t get broke into. However, the photos are pretty chilling.

Here’s another look:

Here’s a fuller view of Craddock’s condominium:

Authorities also towed his car:

Here’s the front of his condo:

In addition, more details about the timeline were released on June 2 by authorities. Craddock, 40, opened fire at the Virginia Beach municipal building 2, where he worked and which he needed to access with a secure pass, on May 31, 2019. He killed 12 people, including 11 city workers.

The motive has been elusive, but authorities did say that the killer put in his two weeks’ notice on the morning of the rampage, informing supervisors by email that he was resigning. Craddock was a Virginia-raised former Virginia National Guard member with no apparent criminal history who worked as an engineer in the private sector and then for the city. His name frequently appeared as a contact on city notices.

Asked if Craddock had put in two-weeks notice, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen responded, “Yes.” Asked if Craddock was resigning, Hansen also responded, “Yes.”

A journalist asked Hansen if Craddock’s direct supervisor was one of the people who died in the rampage, but he responded, “He was not his immediate supervisor, but he was in the chain of command.” He did not release that victim’s name. A reporter asked Hansen if Craddock gave a reason for resigning or wrote a letter, and Hansen replied,

“We are determining where that letter is. He notified his chain of command that morning. My understanding is he did that via email.”

He was not forced to resign? “Negative.” Was it over a situation he was applying for and did not get? “Not to my knowledge,” said the city manager.

It was the first sign that authorities have released indicating all was not well in DeWayne Craddock’s work world before he opened fire. You can read about the victims here.

However, in their June 2, 2019 news conference, Virginia Beach officials continued to insist that they aren’t sure of Craddock’s motive. They say he was not fired, was not about to be fired, and there weren’t problems with his job performance.

Craddock Was Not Being Fired & His Job Performance Was Considered ‘Satisfactory,’ Officials Say

City Manager Dave Hansen said officials are conducting a “thorough review of the (employment) status of the perpetrator. His performance was satisfactory. He was in good standing in his department; there were no issues of discipline ongoing.” Asked if there had been concerns or complaints, he said, “We are not sensing that… and I have no evidence that is the case.” But he said they were still looking into it, and the chief said investigators are piecing together all of Craddock’s movements that day. Officials described it as a “normal work day.”

“We’re looking as deep as we can into motives from work, personal motives, professional motives that could have happened… right now we don’t have anything glaring. There’s nothing that hits you right between the eyes,” said the police chief.