Stephanie Espinosa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Espinosa is the 35 year old mother of three who died after going over Eagle Falls near North Tahoe, in California. She was reaching for a branch when she slipped and fell 150 feet into the waterfall. Witnesses who saw the tragedy unfold said that Espinosa was standing too close to the edge when she lost her balance and fell to her death. There is no guardrail in the area. A fire district spokeswoman named Erin Holland said the waterfall is moving extremely fast right now, because of melting snow from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

1. Her Brother, Nick Martinez, Says She Wasn’t Taking a Selfie When She Slipped

Stephanie’s brother, Nick Martinez, came forward and talked to the press because he said he was “disturbed” by the stories he was reading about his sister’s death. He said the media was portraying his sister as if she was an irresponsible teenager who died trying to take a selfie. In fact, he says, his sister was a reliable, caring mother who bbelieved in living in the moment. He said that she didn’t even have her phone on her when she slipped to her death.

“Stephanie didn’t even have her phone on her when she fell. She was trying to enjoy the moment which is something she was a big advocate of,” said Martinez.

2. She Is Survived by 3 Children & 6 Siblings

Stephanie Espinosa’s brother, Nick Martinez, says that Stephanie was like a mother to him and his siblings. “When I go back to my furthest memory in life, it’s with her. She is my older sister but has been more of a mother to me,” he told CBS. Stephanie had three children of her own, according to the GoFundMe page which was set up after her death. Their names are Junior, Ruben and Marissa. She also had two younger brothers Nicholas and Alex, and four younger sisters, Gloria, Vicky, Ana and Sandra.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up by Nick Martinez, says that Stephanie was raising one of her younger siblings and had helped to raise the others as well. The page says,

“She was the core of her family, the eldest sister, the strong, centered one that would always bring people together, she valued that more than anything. Stephanie had an energy about her, always positive ,optimistic, appreciative and caring, a free spirit . She would light up any room she walked into. She gave everything for those that she loved, she loved nature, being in the outdoors and spending time with her kids.”

3. A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set Up to Help Support Her Children

Stephanie Espinosa’s loved ones flocked to her GoFundMe page to write tributes to the 35 year old. The page, set up by Espinosa’s brother, had raised over three thousand dollars in its first day. Its goal is to raise 10 thousand dollars, which will be used to help pay for burial costs and to help Stephanie’s children. The page says,

“The funds raised will be allocated to the Funeral and Memorial services in her honor. In addition we are hoping to raise funds to help the kids with their schooling and essential needs as there will be many adjustments and obstacles in the absence of their Mother. Her Children were her world and we want to try and give them everything that she would have. This is an extremely difficult and devastating time for all of her family, friends, and loved ones. We ask that you keep Stephanie and all of them in your prayers. Thank you. ”

Co-workers and family added messages to the page, reminiscing about the positive impact that Stephanie had on their lives. Even some who never knew her said that she’d been a positive influence on their children and said that she would be badly missed.

4. She Was an Entrepreneur & Beauty School Instructor

Stephanie Espinosa has been described as, first and foremost, a mother figure — not only to her own children, but to her extended family and her friends. Friends and family say that she was also beloved by people she worked with. A GoFundMe page set up in her memory quickly filled up with comments from those who remembered her. One wrote, “She was a beautiful person ! Inside and out. A wonderful instructor at the beauty school I went to. I’m so sorry for your loss. May she rest in love and watch over those she loved the most.” Another said, “I worked with her at Marie Callender’s, and I’m SORRY to learn that she’s gone! She was a really nice person to be around.”

5. She Was a Bay Area Native who Loved the Outdoors & Being in Nature

Stephanie Espinosa lived in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family. Her brother, Nick Martinez, says that she was a warm and loving mother who was never happier than when she was with her children, especially when they could be out in nature together. He wrote,

“She was the core of her family, the eldest sister, the strong, centered one that would always bring people together, she valued that more than anything. Stephanie had an energy about her, always positive ,optimistic, appreciative and caring, a free spirit . She would light up any room she walked into. She gave everything for those that she loved, she loved nature, being in the outdoors and spending time with her kids.”