A Tribute to Leah Chase, Queen of Creole Cuisine

Leah Chase passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday. The Queen of Creole Cuisine, who inspired fine dining chefs and home cooks alike, was also an important and iconic change agent for social justice, cultural awareness and, with her lifelong devotion to New Orleans, she was the beloved matriarch of a family and of a city.

Born in Madisonville, Louisiana in 1923, she married musician Edgar “Dooky” Chase II in 1946. He was running his family’s po-boy sandwich stand in Treme. She’d grown up on a farm poor but leaned the art of cooking by doing. The couple would take over the stand, transform it into a sit-down eatery and deliver Creole cuisine to locals, and presidents.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said “We are poorer for her loss, and richer for having known and having loved her.”

She died peacefully surrounded by family. She was 96.

Chase’s Legend & Legacy Begins & Ends in NOLA Where Her Heart & Hearth Was Always Open

Statement from Leah Chase's family on the beloved chef's passing: https://t.co/Ssfhy5gatc "She was a proud entrepreneur, a believer in the Spirit of New Orleans and the good will of all people, and an extraordinary woman of faith." pic.twitter.com/Y2Dje0yj3d — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) June 2, 2019

Leah Chase was an award-winning and revered chef, a TV personality, an author, a mother, matriarch, advocate for the arts and curator, and member of the civil rights movement in that Dooky’s was at once a place for civil rights leaders to both eat well and meet.

Was so fortunate to spend some time with Leah Chase last August. She graciously signed a cookbook for us. She was an American treasure and I offer my condolences to her family, friends and fans. #NOLA #LeahChase #DookyChase pic.twitter.com/cOie1cfnAw — Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) June 2, 2019

She took her Creole cooking from the farm to the table and her restaurant was named one of the most important American restaurants by Food & Wine. Chase was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America; honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern Foodways Alliance; received the Times-Picayune Loving Cup Award; and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana named a permanent gallery in her honor. She was awarded honorary degrees from Tulane University, Our Lady of Holy Cross College, Loyola University New Orleans, and Johnson & Wales University among others.

"Food builds big bridges. If you can eat w/ someone you can learn from them & when you learn from someone you can make big changes. We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo.."~Mrs Leah Chase via @IanMcNultyNOLA ("Cutting Squash" via @smithsoniannpg) pic.twitter.com/gdJhnjImjY — TheHealthPolicyGroup (@healthpolicygrp) June 2, 2019

Chase was Described as a Legend, an Icon, an Inspiration & Far More to New Orleans & the World

Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019

“Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. She made a family-owned sandwich shop into one of the first African-American fine dinning restaurants in the country, and she made history— with Dooky’s serving as a cradle and a hot spot for the Civil Rights movement,” she wrote.

God bless the life and legacy of Queen Leah Chase of the World renowned Dooky Chase Restaurant who departed this life on June 1, 2019. Our prayers go up for her family and all who loved her😢🙌🏾🙏🏾❣️❤️ #shefedtheworld pic.twitter.com/0lNGlRnnKX — Bishop T. Triplett (@BishopTTriplett) June 2, 2019

“Leah Chase served presidents and celebrities, she served generations of locals and visitors, and she served her community. She was a culture-bearer in the truest sense. We are poorer for her loss, and richer for having known and having loved her. She will be badly missed. My sincere condolences, my prayers and my love go out to her family. The City of New Orleans will be there for them, in gratitude for all that Leah gave us. May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”

“To be a woman, you have to look like a girl, act like a lady, think like a man and work like a dog.” RIP Leah Chase. pic.twitter.com/DWL51VkDp2 — Ginny LaRoe (@GinnyLaRoe) June 2, 2019

Chase’s Fierce Love for New Orleans Was Evident During & After Hurricane Katrina

At 83, Chase worked with the 130-member strong alliance group Women of the Storm to work to rebuild and preserve after the devastation of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Dooky Chase’s 6th Ward location was inundated with flood waters from Katrina and could not reopen. Her collection of African-American art was placed in storage. Restaurateurs in NOLA had a posh dinner/fundraiser to help save Dooky Chase’s and raised around $40,000.

The Chase Family Says it is Both Mourning Her Loss & Celebrating her Life

This picture of Leah Chase is part of a mural in @theadvocateno’s newsroom. It’ll feel a lot different the next time I see it. The New Orleans icon died tonight. She was 96. @IanMcNultyNOLA tells her incredible story: https://t.co/r2BmZiEzkx pic.twitter.com/Yzvge9rCnJ — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 2, 2019

“The Chase family is heartbroken to share the news that our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Leah Chase, passed away surrounded by her family on June 1, 2019. Leah Chase, lovingly referred to as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, was the executive chef and co-owner of the historic and legendary Dooky Chase’s Restaurant. She was a major supporter of cultural and visual arts and an unwavering advocate for civil liberties and full inclusion of all. She was a proud entrepreneur, a believer in the spirit of New Orleans and the goodwill of all people, and an extraordinary woman of faith,” the family wrote.

“If you can eat with someone you can learn from them and when you learn from someone you can make big changes. We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo. We can talk to each other and relate to each other when we eat together.” – #LeahChase #rip pic.twitter.com/BJn7fUseee — Foodie Films Podcast (@Foodie_Films) June 2, 2019

“Mrs. Chase was a strong and selfless matriarch. Her daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together. One of her most prized concept contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity. She saw her role and that of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant to serve as a vehicle for social change during a difficult time in our country‘s history. Throughout her tenure, Leah treasured all of her customers and was honored to have the privilege to meet and serve them.”

From the family of Leah Chase. Words don't do her life and legacy justice. pic.twitter.com/yrLxi8w8EN — Stephanie Grace (@stephgracela) June 2, 2019

“While we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life, and cherish the life lessons she taught us. The family will continue her legacy of “work, pray, and do for others.”

'What a Life!' Condolences & Celebrations for a Woman Who's Life Was Well-Loved. Chase Was the Inspiration for Tiana in Disney's 'Princess & the Frog'

Leah Chase managed boxers, fed presidents, encouraged the Freedom Riders & was the inspiration for Princess Tiana in Princess and the Frog. What a life.https://t.co/y5fdUhjs5f — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 2, 2019

Leah Chase. Legend. What a life. What an amazing force.

If you don’t know her story please read this… https://t.co/HUcLBWaPtU — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 2, 2019

Dr. John sings "Down in New Orleans" from "The Princess and the Frog" — Princess Tiana was based on beloved NOLA chef Leah Chase. https://t.co/ydF0uMWRdJ — Dr. John (@akadrjohn) June 2, 2019

