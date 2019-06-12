Elizabeth Lederer: Central Park 5 Prosecutor Leaves Columbia Law

Elizabeth Lederer, a Central Park Five prosecutor, announced she is leaving her Columbia Law post after backlash following a Netflix series, according to Bloomberg Law.

Netflix released “When They See Us,” which followed the case of black and Latino teens charged with attacking a jogger 30 years ago. They were later exonerated. Lederer was the lead prosecutor on a 1989 case that led to the wrongful conviction of Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray and Yusef Salaam.

Following the Netflix release, Columbia Law students demanded she be fired.

Bloomberg Law highlighted her announcement in a tweet. She announced she was leaving her post late Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Lederer cites publicity over Netflix series as reason she won't renew Columbia Law post. Students had demanded her firing. https://t.co/mQ1QOgbaye — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) June 12, 2019

Lederer was a part-time lecturer at Columbia Law School. The school lists her as an adjunct faculty member and lecturer in law. She decided not to seek reappointment for her post.

Columbia Law School Dean Law Gillian Lester responded to the announcement in a statement.

“The mini-series has reignited a painful—and vital—national conversation about race, identity, and criminal justice,” Lester said. “I am deeply committed to fostering a learning environment that furthers this important and ongoing dialogue, one that draws upon the lived experiences of all members of our community and actively confronts the most difficult issues of our time.”

Lederer remains an active prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Her bio on Columbia Law highlights her trial experience.

The Black Law Students Association at Columbia University sent a letter addressed to the “law school community” June 11 demanding Columbia Law fire Lederer as “just a start.”

“The lives of these five boys were forever changed as a result of Lederer’s conduct,” the letter says. “During the investigation, Lederer and her colleagues used harmful, racist tactics, including physical abuse and coercion, to force confessions from the five minors. The case they built was founded on false information and an overwhelming lack of physical evidence. As a result, five boys spent their formative years in prison until the charges were vacated in 2002 after the real perpetrator confessed to the crime and DNA evidence linking him to the crime was discovered.”

The Columbia Black Law Students Association tweeted a copy of the letter.

Response Statement: BLSA Calls for More Inclusive Teaching #WhenTheySeeUs pic.twitter.com/EQNxrgAgRj — Columbia BLSA (@columbia_blsa) June 11, 2019

They responded to the dean’s announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening, saying they are pleased with the announcement and hope to promote “inclusivity in the classroom.”

While we are pleased with this announcement, we recognize there is much work to be done. We hope to work with the administration, faculty, and students to implement mandatory trainings for all faculty, and to ensure more inclusivity in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/qDp8rR4y13 — Columbia BLSA (@columbia_blsa) June 12, 2019

The tweet said, “While we are pleased with this announcement, we recognize there is much work to be done. We hope to work with the administration, faculty, and students to implement mandatory trainings for all faculty, and to ensure more inclusivity in the classroom.”

Lederer’s biography on the Columbia Law website says she has lectured on trial practice and general litigation at multiple institutions.

“As senior trial counsel in the forensic and cold case unit, Lederer reviews and re-investigates unsolved murder and rape cases,” the Columbia Law bio says. “She has previously worked in the labor racketeering unit investing organized crime in the construction industry, as well as in the sex crimes and career criminal units.”