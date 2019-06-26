How To Attend Elizabeth Warren Democratic Debate Watch Parties Near Me

Elizabeth Warren will be in the first Democratic debate tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern in Miami. The debate will last until 11 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on MSNBC, NBC, and Telemundo. If you’re interested in attending a watch party, we’ve got all the details about how to find one near you.
All of Elizabeth Warren’s debate watch parties are listed on her website here. You can search based on a specific location or scroll through the full list. Some watch parties are at public places like restaurants or bars and others are at people’s homes.
An even simpler way to view debate watch parties is by going to this link. This will take you to watch parties in New York City. Change the date to June 26 and then change the address to your city to find the debate watch parties near you.
Debate parties are happening all across the country. Here’s one in St. Paul:
And there’s one in Denver.
Here’s one in Tampa:
And one in Las Vegas:
And in Detroit:
Here’s the link to one in Fairfield, Iowa, one in Philadelphia, and one in Newton, Iowa.
On Sunday, June 30, the second quarter fundraising period will end. This is a big deal for current candidates. If you’re wanting to donate to Warren before the end of the quarter, you can donate at this link.