How To Attend Elizabeth Warren Democratic Debate Watch Parties Near Me

Elizabeth Warren will be in the first Democratic debate tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern in Miami. The debate will last until 11 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on MSNBC, NBC, and Telemundo. If you’re interested in attending a watch party, we’ve got all the details about how to find one near you.

All of Elizabeth Warren’s debate watch parties are listed on her website here. You can search based on a specific location or scroll through the full list. Some watch parties are at public places like restaurants or bars and others are at people’s homes.

An even simpler way to view debate watch parties is by going to this link. This will take you to watch parties in New York City. Change the date to June 26 and then change the address to your city to find the debate watch parties near you.

Debate parties are happening all across the country. Here’s one in St. Paul:

Hey! The Twin Cities Elizabeth Warren debate watch party is TOMORROW! Please RSVP if you're planning on coming so we know how many people to expect! https://t.co/vSVzVTinHV pic.twitter.com/HCmUrg3nug — Alex Griendling aka Jim LaFleur (@alexgriendling) June 25, 2019

And there’s one in Denver.

I’m attending Warren for President’s event, “Denver Debate Watch Party for Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/tKHI1hk4MV — Sophia Ward (@DIVESPLASHSWIM1) June 25, 2019

Here’s one in Tampa:

I’m going to an Elizabeth Warren for President’s event, “Tampa Debate Watch Party for Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/iFtFx2X49x — J. Steele Olmstead (@FlaBicycleLawyr) June 24, 2019

And one in Las Vegas:

Do you like policy? Do you want to watch Elizabeth Warren outline her vision for big structural change? Would you like to meet these lovely humans organizing in East Las Vegas? The join us next week at a Warren Debate Watch Party! #NVerthless https://t.co/rV7EfTXov4 pic.twitter.com/GkDGlbEI4w — Oriana4Warren (@oriana4warren) June 23, 2019

And in Detroit:

Since we met at the airport and are now basically BFFs, I’m attending @ElizabethWarren for President’s event, “Win With Warren Detroit: First Debate Watch Party!” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/mHZQVDutoF — zhailey (@zhailey) June 21, 2019

Here’s the link to one in Fairfield, Iowa, one in Philadelphia, and one in Newton, Iowa.

On Sunday, June 30, the second quarter fundraising period will end. This is a big deal for current candidates. If you’re wanting to donate to Warren before the end of the quarter, you can donate at this link.