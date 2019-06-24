Wellston Officer Death: Facebook Live Video Sparks Outcry

A woman streamed a Facebook Live video showing Missouri police officer Michael Langsdorf as he lay dying from a gunshot wound, and those who shared and streamed the video are now under intense criticism.

The horrific, graphic video – which Heavy is choosing not to run in any capacity – was scrubbed from Facebook but is still available online in corners of the Web. It shows the shot officer, who died from his wounds, lying face down on the floor of a store.

That’s made Kyle Reyes, the national spokesman for Law Enforcement Today, and others, extremely upset in the wake of the officer’s tragic death. Reyes also wrote that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper had included a link to the video in one of its news reports; He included a screenshot in his article. The link is no longer there, and Heavy has reached out to the Post-Dispatch editor for comment. Blue Lives Matter has also reported on the video. Reyes also joined KTRS 550 AM to discuss the video. You can listen to his interview here:

Information still being gather over the death of Officer Michael Langsdorf, but initial coverage had a very troubling moral compass. @kylescottreyes of @LawEnforceToday discusses with @McGrawMilhaven: https://t.co/KlnddQgJLF — 550 KTRS St. Louis (@550KTRS) June 24, 2019

He mentioned that a surveillance video also showed the officer’s shooting. The suspect shot the officer as he lunged toward him on hands and knees, the video shows, according to Reyes. A woman who says on Facebook that she’s a cashier at the store “put up a live feed in the moments just after the officer was shot. In that live video, you can see the officer lying on his stomach. He’s clearly bleeding. He’s slightly responsive in that video,” said Reyes. Police respond. They roll him over. “They attempt to give him CPR,” but the officer died. He said the video showed the officer’s “last moments.”

“What about the family that wasn’t even at the hospital yet?” an enraged Reyes said in the interview. “…Talk about utterly irresponsible journalism, the fact that a paper in St. Louis turned around and shared that Facebook Live…it is disgusting.” He also criticized Facebook. He called it a “sad testament” to society that the video streamed at all. He said the “moral fiber” of society has frayed. He said people should have been there to hold the officer, to comfort him, and to phone dispatch, rather than “live broadcasting his death.”

Langsdorf, a police officer with the North County Police Cooperative, had responded to a Wellston, Missouri store for a report of a bad check. The slain officer was a former firefighter who had more than 17 years of law enforcement experience. He left behind a fiance and two young children.

Bonette Meeks, a felon with a lengthy criminal history, now stands accused of the officer’s death.

2. The Facebook Live Video Stream Was the Result of a ‘Mob Mentality,’ Wrote Reyes

Reyes wrote in an article for Law Enforcement Today that the video germinated from a “mob mentality.”

He started the article:

“I’m not writing this as a journalist.

I’m writing this as a heartbroken, pissed off citizen.

I’m writing this through tears.”

“I’m writing this struggling knowing that thousands of people are already sharing a Facebook live of an officer’s death thanks to a mob mentality and irresponsible journalists,” continued the article by Kyle Reyes.

Reyes added: “While police rushed to the scene, someone at the store streamed his final moments…her Facebook profile shows that she’s a cashier supervisor at the store. In the heartbreaking and disturbing video, you can see the officer moving. The person holding the camera is swearing about what happened.”

The Shooting Occurred After the Officer Responded to a Bad Check Call

Michael Langsdorf, 40, was shot to death Sunday while working as a police officer in north St. Louis County. Here are Post-Dispatch photos of Langsdorf comforting a child in 2003 and searching for a smoke detector at a business in 2000. (photos by J.B. Forbes and Jamie Rector). pic.twitter.com/Z2OTShHADG — Kim Bell (@kbellpd) June 24, 2019

Officer Langsdorf, who was identified as the slain officer by his chief, was shot and killed at Clay Wellston Food Market Restaurant, located about 15 minutes from St. Louis, Missouri, in Wellston.

Chief John Buchannan released details of the officer’s death in a brief initial press conference. He said that the officer had responded to a business for a “bad check report.” Five minutes later, police received a call for an officer down. He released Langsdorf’s name and said he’d been with the department for three months.

Buchannan confirmed the death of the officer. He said the suspect was in custody. “We recovered the weapon,” he said. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

A written statement by the police said:

NCPC Police Officer Michael Langsdorf, DSN 347, was shot and killed in the line of duty today at 6250 Page Avenue in the city of Wellston. PO Langsdorf was dispatched there for a person trying to cash a bad check. After arriving, PO Langsdorf was shot by the person attempting to cash the bad check. The person who shot and killed PO Langsdorf is in custody. A firearm was recovered.

Although police have not confirmed the information, Reyes and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that surveillance video shows the shooting. According to the Post-Dispatch, it shows Langsdorf holding the suspect “by the arm,” and then throwing him to the ground when he tried to leave. The suspect had a gun, they struggled, and then the suspect fired at close range when Langsdorf was on his knees, according to the newspaper.

Springdale Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Bill Modrosic told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Langsdorf, a former St. Louis officer who had worked as a firefighter, was “a good man, and definitely a dedicated police officer. He liked being a firefighter, but once he became a police officer it was clear that that was what he was supposed to do.”

According to the police, “PO Langsdorf leaves behind two children, a fiancé, parents and an enormous amount of friends and family.”

The governor offered a tribute, writing on Twitter, “Today, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed responding to a call at a Wellston business. Our prayers go out to his family and fellow officers. Officer Langsdorf was bravely carrying out his oath to serve #NeverForget.”