Fan Bingbing and Li Chen Split: 5 Fast Facts

Fan Bingbing and Li Chen have split two years after their engagement, according to a post from the Chinese superstar on Weibo on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Fan is an internationally renowned actress who has topped Forbes’ list of best paid Chinese celebrities multiple times.

Fan and Li have been in a relationship since 2015, and got engaged in 2017, however, it appears the two have called it quits.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fan Bingbing Broke the News in a Post on Weibo

The 37-year-old actress, television producer, and pop singer announced the split via a post on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. Her post has prompted more than 200,000 comments and over 760,000 likes.

“There are many goodbyes to be experienced in life,” she wrote. “The love and warmth I have received in our relationship will always give me strength, thank you for the support, love and all that you have given me. Thank you for the care and love to come in the future. We may not be us anymore, but we are still us.”

According to IMDb, Fan rose to fame in Asia in 1998-1999 when she starred in the mega-hit television series My Fair Princess. She has racked up 55 acting credits since then, including roles in “Iron Man 3” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

2. Li Chen Responded With His Own Announcement

The 40-year-old actor and writer quickly posted his own announcement on Weibo, which prompted another 50,000 comments and 570,000 likes.

“From friends to lovers, and back to friends, how we express our affections may change, but the purest feelings between us will never change, our mutual trust and support is eternal. We may not be us anymore, but we are still us.”

According to IMDb, Li began his acting career in 1997 and has played 35 roles since then, including the very popular “Aftershock,” “Beijing Youth,” and most recently “Sky Hunter.”

3. The Pair Debuted as a Couple in 2015

The two both starred in the 2014 television drama “The Empress Of China.” Fan played the role of Wu Mei Niang and Li played the role of Li Mu. Shortly thereafter, in May 2015, the pair announced their romance on social media.

Fan Bingbing and Li Chen for Cosmopolitan China, February 2016. pic.twitter.com/Tl5y0HNmvY — Fan Bingbing Pics (sh) (@fbb_pics) March 20, 2019

The couple appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan China in February 2016.

While Fan rarely posted photos of her boyfriend on Instagram, she shared a picture when the two fronted the H&M 2017 Chinese New Year collection together in January 2017.

Then, in September 2017, on her 36th birthday, Li proposed to Fan at her birthday party.

4. Fans of the Couple Are Reacting on Social Media

Is it just me or Weibo isn't working properly??? Videos won't load neither the gifs… I'm certain it's the weibo because i've just watched a long ass youtube video finely without buffering in 720p. Is it because of Fan Bingbing's and Li Chen's break up? — anin 🔥❄ (@houxuanhwx) June 27, 2019

One Twitter user thinks his Weibo account isn’t working because of the breakup.

damn weibo server crashed down because Fan BingBing and Li Chen just announced they broke up — BaiYu 白宇 Update 🌌🍭🕵️🔍 (@BaiYuUpdate) June 27, 2019

Another user echoed, saying “damn weibo server crashed down because Fan BingBing and Li Chen just announced they broke up.”

FAN BINGBING AND LI CHEN. MY HEART JUST. LOVE IS FAKE. — McCU's Furvengers: Petgame… Nick Fury. (@ncschan) June 27, 2019

Another user believes loves is fake after hearing the news.

Tf is going onnnn?!!! The divorce 101 line up is looking good 😔 I’m blaming this on cancer season 🤬 #FanBingbing #lichen pic.twitter.com/ow1jB9XpDS — MIDAM and HANGYUL supremacist (@nopalitossss) June 27, 2019

Another user is blaming the craziness on Cancer season.

5. Fan Was Involved in a Tax Evasion Scandal Last Year

Last year, Fan went missing amid accusations of tax evasion from the Chinese government. She was reportedly the center of a debate between Chinese media over whether A-list Chinese celebrities are giving back enough of their earnings to the communist state.

However, Fan’s studio reportedly denied all of the allegations, saying she has been truthful in disclosing her earnings, and confirmed that the star and her team would be cooperative with the authorities during the investigation.