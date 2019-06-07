Farron Salley Sorry for Mocking Bald Cop: Watch

Farron Salley, a West Palm Beach news anchor who was arrested for DUI in December, apologized for mocking a bald cop during her arrest.

Salley, who is black, claimed the arrest was racially motivated. Her charges were dropped after the Palm Beach County State Attorney determined there was enough evidence to charge her, but not to prosecute her.

Dash cam footage shows the 28-year-old news anchor was driving at night without headlights when a Palm Beach Gardens police officer pulled her over December 14. She slurs her words and mocks the officer. She apologized but maintains her innocence. Salley returned to work following a two-month leave.

“I don’t feel like being pulled over right now,” she said, scrolling through her phone.

While the officer attempted to give her field sobriety tests, she said, “I have a master’s degree. What do you have?”

When he denied her a high five, she said, “It’s OK! Maybe when we lose our hair, we lose the ability to high five.”

Watch the dash cam footage:

Here’s what you need to know:

Farron Salley issued an apology during her first day back to work in February following a two-month leave. Watch the statement here.

She became emotional during her statement and paused to wipe her eyes with a tissue.

Her full statement said:

“I’d like to take a quick break from our news coverage to share something very personal with you.

“This is my first day back to work since mid-December when I was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

“I’d like to make it clear that I am innocent of this. A fair investigation lead to all charges against me being dropped. I thank the men and women working hard to protect us all on the road. I regret my behavior and not showing them the respect they deserve the night I was pulled over.

“I earnestly want to rebuild the trust that was broken and that starts with re-affirming my commitment to you. My character is my reputation. Upholding my values includes speaking genuinely from the heart. That’s why I want to share with you how much I’ve missed being here and I don’t ever want to take that opportunity for granted.

“To my WPBF family. that I call more than colleagues, but also my friends, I’m deeply sorry for the burden this has placed on you and I want to thank you for all you’ve done and the endless support you’ve given me along the way.

“To all of the viewers… I can’t wait to be back out in the community and see you face to face, not just here through a screen. Until then, I hope you’ll welcome me into your home this way. It really is an honor to work alongside such good people and get to tell you good morning. Good morning!”

WPBF 25 President and General manager Caroline Taplett responded to her return to work on the WPBF 25 website, saying, ““We are pleased that Farron has worked through the legal process with her situation and we are happy to have her back on the air.”